12 Frozen Fruit Flavored Popsicles, Ranked

I know that Popsicle is a go-to brand for many, but these sugar-free tropicals just weren't cutting it for me. From the moment I unwrapped each one, there was an overbearingly strong artificial smell that almost made me gag — and this was the same for all three flavors. If I hadn't been doing a taste test, I wouldn't have eaten them after smelling this, but I persevered. For science.

Unfortunately, my reward in each instance was a popsicle that tasted almost as bad as it smelled. Now, this could be a personal preference thing. After reading the box, I realized these popsicles contain aspartame, and I've never been a fan of the chemical taste this artificial sweetener has. Plus, the fruit flavors don't really come through at all. They're supposed to be Hawaiian pineapple, Caribbean fruit punch, and tropical Orange. But, they all tasted exactly the same to me — like sugar, chemicals, and cold.

I'm not a fan of these Popsicle Sugar Free Tropicals, and I won't be purchasing them again. I highly recommend you skip these in lieu of better ranking options. Even if you're looking for a sugar-free option, there's a slightly better product on this list you should opt for instead.