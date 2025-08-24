11 Frozen Snacks You Can Find At Walmart, Ranked
I don't know about your home, but in my home, snacks reign supreme. They're perfect when you want a little something between meals or have a hectic day where meals have to be served late. We're a busy household, so those times happen more often than I'd like to admit. To me, the best snacks are delicious, portable, and easy to make. But which of those types of snacks can you find at Walmart — a store where many people do their weekly grocery shopping?
Thankfully, you don't have to search the aisles yourself to find the answer. I was given the opportunity to taste 11 frozen snacks you can find at Walmart and rank them from worst to best. Each option was judged primarily based on the snack's taste and portability. To make my determinations, I relied on my food industry experience, history of snack consumership, and previous work creating rankings here on Daily Meal. Now, ready to find out which frozen snacks at Walmart should be added to your next grocery shopping list? Let's get into it.
11. Snapps Potato Skins Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and Applewood Bacon
I love potato skins generally, and I really wanted to love this option from Snapps, but I just didn't. As a disclosure, they weren't terrible and (surprisingly) nothing on this list was truly awful. They were just ... mediocre and kind of meh. But, let me expound on that statement a bit.
None of the individual flavor profiles in these Snapps Potato Skins Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and Applewood Bacon was very strong on its own. That would have been fine if they'd created a heavy melded flavor profile, but they just didn't. Instead, the overall flavor profile was kind of watered down and not terribly unlike every other stuffed potato skin I've ever had. Except something was a little off, and I just can't explain what — something was just missing.
The portability here isn't fantastic, either. You could take these with you on the go, but you'd likely make a huge mess by doing so.
10. Great Value Chicken Taquitos
These Great Value Chicken Taquitos were okay, but they were far from fantastic and I likely wouldn't purchase them again. In my opinion, this is one product where I think spending a few extra bucks for the name brand options is worthwhile.
The taste is bland, and the chicken has an artificial tone to it that's hard to get out of your mouth. The edges were too hard when cooked according to the instructions printed on the box, although the rest of the tortilla was appropriately textured and soft.
The one thing really positive that I can say about these is that they're highly portable. Stick-shaped foods are generally pretty easy to grab and go, and these are no exception. Whether you grab these or a name brand option, I recommend placing a few in a disposable cup if you're on the go. You can even place a little of your favorite dip or salsa in the bottom of the cup to easily dip your taquitos in.
9. Hot Pockets Pepperoni Pizza Sandwich
Hot Pockets offer a sense of nostalgia for me because my mother used to keep them in the house for a quick meal or snack when I was growing up. Of course, that nostalgia doesn't negate the fact that these are very mediocre frozen snacks. Like other similarly ranked snacks, these aren't bad, but they aren't great, either.
My primary problem isn't even the taste. The flavor profile is fine, with light notes of spice and tomatoey sweetness strung through a predominately creamy, umami dish with strong starchy overtones. Instead, the big issue is how this Hot Pocket cooks. When made according to the instructions printed on the box, some parts are piping hot and others are still freezing cold. This makes heating up one of these a guessing game where you try to not overcook certain parts while ensuring others are at least warm.
That being said, these are a perfectly portable snack that can be grabbed and taken with you almost anywhere. If you can figure out the proper heating time, Hot Pockets can be a boon to busy families or singles. There are numerous other Hot Pocket flavors besides pepperoni pizza, too, if that isn't your style.
8. Bagel Bites Cheese and Pepperoni Mini Pizza Bagels
Admittedly, Bagel Bites are a mainstay in my own home because they're a favorite of my son and my partner. However, I've never seen a huge draw to them myself — while I'll eat them once in a while, I don't eat them a whole lot because again, this is a mediocre snack.
The taste is okay as far as pizza-type products go. The cheese is a little artificial tasting, but overall not bad, while the pepperoni has a nice bite to it. The bagel is also generally good. However, I find that there are often parts of the bagel that get too hard when the product is cooked according to the package's instructions. And, it's frustrating when things don't cook properly (as I've mentioned before) because when I eat a quick snack, I'm usually on the run and have somewhere to be.
The portability of these are also a little lacking when compared to other options on our list. However, if you don't mind a little mess, you can throw a few on a napkin after they've cooled and go about your day.
7. Great Value Cheeseburger Sliders
This is the part of the list where the snacks go from mediocre to good, so feel free to pull out your pen to start taking notes. I had my children try these Great Value Cheeseburger Sliders after I had, and we all enjoyed them. The meat and cheese taste high quality, which was shocking since this is a Great Value brand product. Great Value is Walmart's store brand and it's always been hit or miss for me. For example, there are some must-have Great Value foods under $5 I swear by purchasing, but the store's white bread came in dead last in a previous ranking.
That said, these sliders are highly portable and easy to take on the go. I also like that there are two per individually wrapped pack as that makes it a slightly more filling snack item — perfect for those nights where you have to postpone dinner a bit.
My only complaint is about the bread. It comes out a little chewy when you cook it according to the package's instructions, which might make it tough to eat for some people. However, it wasn't so bad that it ruined the overall experience for me and I'll likely purchase these again.
6. Great Value Mini Corn Dogs
Here is another Great Value snack that ranks (and tastes) surprisingly well. Although they're called corn dogs, these bite-sized snacks don't come on a stick. Instead, these are small cocktail-sized hot dogs heavily coated in a thick, savory batter — and they're so small you can fit half a dozen in your hand easily.
The hot dogs taste mildly artificial, but it's not a heavy flavor so it doesn't ruin the overall experience much. However, the breading is fantastic. It's thick, with a fluffy interior and crispier exterior, marked by a predominately starchy and savory flavor profile interspersed with light notes of butter and the faintest hint of sweetness.
The portability of these is a little less than other options on this list. The bite-sized option makes for great snacking, but once you remove the stick from a corn dog, it loses some of its on-the-go power. I recommend either placing a few inside a napkin after they've cooled or (my personal preference) placing them inside a disposable cup — the latter option allows you to head out before they've fully cooled, too.
5. Blue Ribbon Classics Rainbow Sherbet Cup
I've seen lots of ice cream cup options over the years, but this is the only sherbet cup option I've noticed — this doesn't mean there aren't other options out there, but I was intrigued to see how this held up to my taste test. And, overall, the Blue Ribbon Classics Rainbow Sherbet Cup held up pretty well. It has a nice soft texture that's easy to scoop and quick to melt in your mouth. The taste is boldly fruity and overall good, but a mild underlying artificial taste ruins the flavor profile a bit.
Since the sherbet comes in individual serving cups, it's super portable and easy to take with you. The only thing marring the portability of this frozen snack is that you need a spoon. You can use a plastic spoon and throw it away with the cup when you're done. And of course, a standard reusable spoon works too, if it's convenient to pack up for the trip home.
4. Jose Ole Beef and Cheese Mini Tacos
I'd never had mini tacos or even seen them in the store before I went hunting for frozen snack items at Walmart, but I love the idea of them. I mean, why wouldn't you want to make every day Taco Tuesday without the hassle of creating a full meal? And, even better, the execution of these is fantastic.
The first thing I noticed was the smell while microwaving — a rich, savory scent with a big kick of spice permeated my kitchen and made my mouth water. If there was a prize for the best-smelling snack on this list, these Jose Ole Beef and Cheese Mini Tacos would win by a landslide. And, thankfully, the smell was indicative of the taste, which was savory and spicy with starchy notes interlaced with hints of creamy cheese.
The portability of these is pretty good. Each taco is about palm-sized, so you can easily take a few with you in a napkin. However, they aren't individually wrapped like some other options on this list, which slightly detracts from their on-the-go power.
3. Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwich
Peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches are a classic food item that's always been kind of portable if you needed it to be — although it can get messy when the toppings start slipping out of the bottom of your bread. Thankfully, Smuckers has solved this specific problem with their Uncrustables, which are gently pressed closed around every edge of the circular sandwich. Just grab an individually wrapped sandwich and take it with you wherever you need to go. Oh, and the brand has also solved the problem of picky eaters not wanting to eat their crust — there isn't any, so it can't be an issue.
While grape jelly is the classic, standard option, it's far from the only one offered by Smucker's Uncrustables. So, if you prefer something else, you're in luck. You can also choose from strawberry jelly, hazelnut spread, a berry blend, and more. There's even options that are strictly peanut butter without anything additional.
2. Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
I've tried several Farm Rich products and have enjoyed all of them. So, it wasn't a big surprise to me that I really loved these Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks — and I highly recommend you try them because I think you'll really enjoy them, too.
These are well-seasoned, with high quality ingredients that contribute to an overall enjoyable flavor profile. With crispy breading seasoned with what I believe to be Italian seasoning (although that's just a guess) and gooey, stringy mozzarella cheese, these are everything you want from this kind of product. I suggest pairing them with homemade marinara sauce for a traditional blend of flavors that perfectly balance each other. However, they're great on their own if you don't have access to marinara sauce or its ingredients.
You don't have to sit down to eat these, either. The beauty of stick-shaped foods is that they're pretty easy to take with you. Just be careful when you first grab them because they come out of the oven very hot. But, once they've cooled for five to 10 minutes, you can place them in a napkin or a coffee filter and have them on the go.
1. My Mochi Strawberry Ice Cream
If you're looking for a snack to fill your sweet tooth craving, look no further than My Mochi Strawberry Ice Cream. These little round balls consist of a sticky rice dough that's mildly sweet with an almost gooey texture on the inside and a slightly harder exterior. Inside are balls of premium strawberry ice cream that are sweet, soft, and mouthwateringly delicious. Best of all, each mochi is only 70 calories and gluten-free, making this one of the few items on this list that are both health conscious and appropriate for those following a gluten-free diet.
If you're not a big strawberry fan, have no fear. These little bites of cold goodness come in several other flavors and, of those I've tried previously, they're all pretty good. Opt for cookies and cream, vanilla, chocolate, or mango, among others.
Once you give the My Mochi a chance, you'll have zero doubt as to why it ranked as our top frozen snack you can find at Walmart. Ice cream you can hold in your hand? A bite-sized pre-portioned snack that doesn't necessarily require you to dirty a dish? The only problem with this is that its hard to eat only one — I ate three during this taste test.
How I chose the best frozen snacks at Walmart
Frozen snacks were included based on their availability to me at my local Walmart in Vineland, New Jersey. Within the available options, I aimed to get as wide an assortment of snack types and brands for the most comprehensive possible ranking.
Each snack was judged primarily on taste and access — i.e. how portable or easy to make a snack was. To make my determinations, I relied on more than 15 years of experience in the food industry, alongside decades of snack consumership. My previous experience creating ranking articles for Daily Meal (of which I've done dozens) also came into play. Although personal preference undoubtedly played a role in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased about pure product quality as possible.