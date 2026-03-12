9 Aldi Finds For A Festive Easter 2026
Easter has always been a Christian celebration of Jesus' resurrection. Over the years, though, many nonreligious symbols and traditions have become synonymous with the holiday. The practice of decorating eggs has its origins in Lent from at least the 13th century. However, egg hunts, special parades, and the Easter bunny are all secular customs, just like themed candies and making your home feel festive for the occasion. If you like to adorn your kitchen with pastel colors and baby animals for Easter, this year's Aldi Finds includes several affordable options.
The first thing you might notice about the Aldi Finds for Easter 2026 is the abundance of chocolate options, which makes sure that kids and adults alike get to enjoy their favorite sweet treats for the holiday. However, the discount grocer also has a few themed items to make serving family or party guests festive. As always, keep in mind that Aldi Finds are put on the store floor on Wednesdays and in limited quantities, so availability will vary from location to location.
Moser Roth chocolate truffle eggs
Moser Roth is a favorite chocolate brand for many shoppers, and some chocolate lovers can't get enough of its Aldi truffles. Along with being the perfect way to treat yourself after a long day, the varied decoration of the brand's chocolate truffle eggs will look so cute arranged in an Easter-themed serving dish. The box of eight includes several flavors: strawberry rhubarb, sea salt caramel, raspberry cream, and mousse au chocolat. You can try to snag a box of the Moser Roth chocolate truffle eggs starting March 11 for $3.99.
Choceur chocolate Easter characters
While Moser Roth is a fan-favorite, Choceur has its own advocates among Aldi shoppers. It even landed in first, second, and third place in Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Aldi chocolate bars. For Easter this year, you can share the brand's milky crème-filled confections. They're available in 4.4-ounce containers, each consisting of a miniature animal shape: bunnies, chicks, or lambs. Since the chocolates are individually wrapped in charming pastel foils, they'll look great as part of your table decor. Start looking for the Choceur chocolate Easter characters on March 11 for $3.49.
Crofton Easter wood board
No matter how big your Easter gathering is, the bunny shape of Aldi's Crofton Easter wood board is a fantastic addition to a charcuterie table. You can perfectly pair chocolate, cheese, and meat on the charcuterie board, and the raised edges mean that you don't have to worry about small, round foods rolling off. Plus, you can use the board as a candy serving platter or lean it upright as decor throughout spring. The Crofton Easter wood board will start appearing in Aldi on March 11 for $9.99.
Moser Roth finest Easter eggs
Alongside the chocolate truffle eggs, Moser Roth is making its finest Easter eggs this year, giving you about 10 pieces in every bag. Like the Choceur chocolate Easter characters, these eggs are individually wrapped in colored foils depending on the flavor: blue for the crispy hazelnut, green for the hazelnut crème, and purple for the chocolate crème. This variety is a great way to sprinkle more festive color around your holiday table. The 5.3-ounce bags of Moser Roth finest Easter eggs will hit Aldi shelves on March 11 for $3.99.
Choceur Easter mixed bag
Along with the Choceur crème-filled miniature characters, Aldi will have a bag of mixed milk chocolates for Easter 2026. It's unclear what "mixed" means, but these confections will be made with cocoa butter and unsweetened chocolate, unlike some candies that use vegetable oil-based compound coatings. Part of the reason is that these are imported from Europe, where the European Union requires that milk chocolate contain at least 30% dry cocoa solids as opposed to the FDA's required 10% milk liquor — one of the chocolate facts you'll wish you knew sooner. Check the Aldi Finds or seasonal section for the Choceur Easter mixed bag on March 11 for $4.99.
Crofton Easter serving assortment
Having themed serving plates is a fun and simple way to make an Easter gathering — no matter how big or small — more festive. Helping you do that, Aldi is releasing pastel blue, egg-shaped Crofton serving plates. These imported dishes come in a pack of four and feature an embossed bunny surrounded by flowers. If they're anything like the pastel pink and white plates released last March, then these will be made of durable stoneware that's microwave and dishwasher-safe. There may also be a larger, oval serving platter to match, depending on location. Aldi stores will start placing the Crofton Easter serving assortment on store shelves on March 11 for $7.99.
Choceur peanut butter bunnies
Choceur is known for its peanut butter cups, which many shoppers prefer over Reese's, and it's even among Daily Meal's top-ranked snacks to get at Aldi. On social media, people rave about the brand's peanut butter not being so sweet and having a smooth texture compared to Hershey's sugary peanut butter, which one person described as being "gritty like sand." You can enjoy this same treat in the form of little bunnies for Easter 2026. While they have less peanut butter than their cup counterpart, they taste the same and are individually wrapped for putting in a candy dish. You can add the Choceur peanut butter bunnies to your shopping cart on March 11 for $3.99.
Choceur solid milk chocolate eggs
Yet another candy option, Choceur will bring back its solid milk chocolate eggs, which are made in Belgium. These are simpler treats compared to the other Aldi chocolates, so they might be favored by kids. However, these have been around for years and beloved by adults, too. Each egg has a gold foil wrapper, so they'll add a little glitz and glamour to your Easter candy bowl. Based on the nutrition facts, you get about 25 candies in each bag. You should start seeing the Choceur solid milk chocolate eggs on March 11 for $3.49.
Millville carrot cake pancake mix
If you want to go all out for Easter with carrot cake pancakes for breakfast (or any meal), you don't have to make them from scratch. The Millville carrot cake pancake mix in the March 2026 Aldi Finds makes it easy. Rather than put syrup on this carroty addition, the 16-ounce box comes with cream cheese-flavored icing, or get creative with a no-bake cheesecake topping instead. What's even better is that the mix doesn't contain preservatives, is made with plant-based colors, and only requires water to make. You can even make waffles or cupcakes with the batter. The Millville carrot cake pancake mix will start appearing in Aldi stores on March 18 for $3.99.