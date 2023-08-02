12 Chocolate Facts You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

It probably won't surprise you to hear that humans have been enjoying chocolate in one form or another for thousands of years. Its origins can be traced back to ancient Mesoamerica. The Olmecs, Mayans, and Aztecs were the original cultivators of the cacao plant and in fact, the word for chocolate comes from a Spanish interpretation of the Aztec word "xocolātl," as well as the Mayan word "chocolhaa." In English, this word means "bitter water."

It's thought that the Olmecs were the first people to cultivate cacao and process it into an early form of chocolate. While there's no written record indicating such, pottery shards dating back as early as 1400 B.C. have been found to contain traces of chocolate. From there, the Mayans likely took up the practice — we can still see Mayan vase paintings depicting chocolate being used in ceremonies. Later, the Aztecs took cacao beans and chocolate as tribute from conquered tribes.

To the Mayans, the cacao tree had divine powers and served as a bridge between the earthly and divine realms. Since chocolate had a religious significance, it was used during rites and religious ceremonies, as well as on special occasions and celebrations. The Mayan myth states that the serpent god Quetzalcoatl was the original planter of cacao trees. This special significance can still be felt in the name of the plant. The scientific name for the cacao tree is Theobroma cacao, which translates to "food of the gods."