14 High-End Kitchen Items You Might Find At HomeGoods

Known for offering an ever-changing selection of products, HomeGoods aims to deliver unbelievable value from top brands. It's the unexpected store where you can get high-quality chocolate, including domestic and foreign artisanal candies. Since it's an off-price retailer that can negotiate the lowest prices possible on bulk items, HomeGoods can also sell fancy cookware for cheap, as well as other high-end kitchen items.

Daily Meal has done some legwork to find out what fancy kitchen brands HomeGoods sells. From Caraway, GreenPan, Le Creuset, Sur La Table, and Viking cookware and dishware to Breville, Nespresso, SMEG, and Vitamix appliances, many gourmet products have been found at the store and documented on social media. It's even possible to find top-of-the-line cups, mugs, and tumblers from brands like Ember and Stanley, as well as expensive storage containers from OXO, at much lower prices than retail.

The thousands of new items that come and go every week at HomeGoods, and their prices depend on the deals that the chain can make with manufacturers. Another factor is the amount of product the vendors have, such as excess merchandise after a season or a smaller order cancellation. Because of that, the availability of high-end kitchen items varies greatly. So, keep in mind that you aren't guaranteed to find the brands listed below (nor at the mentioned price points), but you could discover other deals during your visit.