14 High-End Kitchen Items You Might Find At HomeGoods
Known for offering an ever-changing selection of products, HomeGoods aims to deliver unbelievable value from top brands. It's the unexpected store where you can get high-quality chocolate, including domestic and foreign artisanal candies. Since it's an off-price retailer that can negotiate the lowest prices possible on bulk items, HomeGoods can also sell fancy cookware for cheap, as well as other high-end kitchen items.
Daily Meal has done some legwork to find out what fancy kitchen brands HomeGoods sells. From Caraway, GreenPan, Le Creuset, Sur La Table, and Viking cookware and dishware to Breville, Nespresso, SMEG, and Vitamix appliances, many gourmet products have been found at the store and documented on social media. It's even possible to find top-of-the-line cups, mugs, and tumblers from brands like Ember and Stanley, as well as expensive storage containers from OXO, at much lower prices than retail.
The thousands of new items that come and go every week at HomeGoods, and their prices depend on the deals that the chain can make with manufacturers. Another factor is the amount of product the vendors have, such as excess merchandise after a season or a smaller order cancellation. Because of that, the availability of high-end kitchen items varies greatly. So, keep in mind that you aren't guaranteed to find the brands listed below (nor at the mentioned price points), but you could discover other deals during your visit.
Le Creuset dishes and stoneware
Best known and coveted for its premium Dutch ovens, Le Creuset was the first to create colorful, high-quality stoneware. The typical price for the signature braiser can cost up to $430, while a signature round deep oven is about $460. At HomeGoods, though, you may find similar braisers and ovens for just $200 to $250.
Cookware isn't all you'll find, either. Sometimes, HomeGoods has Le Creuset dishware. A set of four pasta bowls usually costs $72 when purchased directly from the brand, but the store could sell them for much cheaper. Meanwhile, the $17 retail price of a single cereal/soup bowl could also be discounted.
Ember travel cups, mugs, and tumblers
Established to resolve the problem of cold, unfinished tea and coffee, Ember Technologies is known for designing temperature-controlled cups, mugs, and tumblers. The drinkware maintains the temperature you choose, so your coffee or tea stays hot as long as you need it.
An Ember cup is normally priced around $150, but could be found at HomeGoods for about $100. If you want something larger, look for the brand's travel tumbler, which is usually about $200 but could cost as little as $130 at the discount retailer.
All-Clad cookware and appliances
Self-touted as a revolutionary in the cookware market, All-Clad is an American company born in Pennsylvania in 1971. It's even one of Ina Garten's favorite brands. Typically, it sells the HA1 expert 10-piece nonstick cookware set for a suggested retail price of $650. If you find it at HomeGoods, though, the price could be as low as $350.
All-Clad makes appliances as well. Its waffle makers cost anywhere from $320 to $350 at regular price, but you might see one at HomeGoods for $130. If you need a slow cooker, you could find one for $150 rather than the $400 the brand typically sells it for.
SMEG appliances
Based in Guastalla, Italy, SMEG is a renowned home and commercial appliance manufacturer that develops durable, attractive kitchen appliances. Its modern appliances will give your kitchen a retro feel — "Retro-style" is even in many of the products' names.
While major appliances are part of its lineup, you're more likely to come across its small appliances at HomeGoods. Rather than a retail price of $275 for the brand's electric kettle, you could score one at the discount chain for about $130. Even the two-slice toasters drop in price from $275 to about $150, and four-slice toasters from $330 to around $160.
Staub Dutch ovens and bakeware
Founded in Alsace, France, Staub has been revolutionizing cast iron cookware for more than 50 years. It's known for its outstanding craftsmanship with superior heat retention and distribution. Even the vibrant colors are carefully chosen to make kitchens beautiful.
With this level of quality, it's no surprise that a 7-quart Staub Dutch oven is normally sold for $470. If you're lucky enough to find one at HomeGoods, though, you could get it for $200. You might even come across the brand's bakeware, such as its rectangular baking dishes for $10 to $30 instead of $40 to $80.
Caraway cookware
Known for its ceramic cookware, Caraway has always strived to make well-designed products that work well together. The company is thoughtful in its eco-friendly and ethical manufacturing and intentional in offering chic shades for any modern kitchen.
A 3-quart, nonstick Caraway sauce pan sells for $135 to $165 (depending on the color), but you may see it at HomeGoods for $100. When it comes to the best Dutch ovens, the brand is among them. You could spend only $130 for a 6.5-quart enamel-coated oven at the discount chain as opposed to $185 to $205 from the manufacturer. Plus, the stir fry pan is usually priced at $115 to $135, but might be discounted to just $80.
Sur La Table dishware
Since 1972, Sur La Table has been making sure that home chefs have access to the best cookware, dinnerware, kitchen appliances, and more through brand partnerships. It launched a private label in early 2022 and expanded that line the following year as part of its overall growth strategy, which also included opening new stores.
If you order from Sur La Table, you would pay $120 to $190 for a 12-piece dinnerware set. At HomeGoods, though, you could find similar sets of dishes for $30. You might even find sets of four cereal bowls for just $8, as well as individual sets of dessert plates or dinner plates for discounted prices.
OXO food containers
OXO has been around since 1990, taking on the mission of making it easier to complete everyday tasks. From kitchen appliances, gadgets, and utensils to camping and grilling tools, the brand makes more than 1,000 products. When it comes to food storage, though, OXO containers take keeping food fresh and organized to the next level.
The Good Grips POP Containers are among its best-selling items because the revolutionary design of the lids creates a seal that prevents air from escaping. As a result, pantry staples stay fresh longer than they would in traditional containers.
A 4.4-quart, square Good Grips Pop Container is usually priced at $22, but it's possible to find similar sizes at HomeGoods for around $15. While OXO container sets are among the Target finds that will declutter your kitchen, you can find them at the discount retailer for less as well.
Breville appliances
Starting out in 1932 in Sydney, Australia, Breville has evolved into an iconic worldwide brand. The company is known for bringing innovative appliances into the kitchen, implementing consumer opinion and insights into its designs. In fact, the brand ranks among the best espresso machines to use for your morning coffee. This attention to detail and quality comes at a price, though.
Some examples of Breville's appliances and typical prices include: Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $400, Bambino Plus espresso machine for $500, and Barista Express for $700. At HomeGoods, though, you could find the air fryer oven for $300 or marked down to $150 on clearance (if it lasts that long on the shelves), the Bambino machine for $350, or the Barista machine for $500.
GreenPan cookware
Self-proclaimed pioneers of PFAS-free nonstick cookware, GreenPan has been redefining and refining the cookware industry since 2007 from its headquarters in Belgium. The company's whole mission was to avoid using the toxins present in conventional nonstick pots and pans. While some companies have followed suit, this brand still stands out in the minds of home cooks who just can't get enough of the cookware.
Unfortunately, it costs a pretty penny to get GreenPan products, depending on the collection. A single 8-inch frypan, which is among the best pans for frying eggs, can cost $20 at your local HomeGoods instead of $30 to $190. Some shoppers have even found 10-inch frypans for $25.
Vitamix blenders
Vitamix has its roots established in 1921, and although much has changed, the company has always been focused on helping people improve their health and wellness. Through its innovative blending machines, the first of which arrived in 1937, it has made it easy for everyone — from home cooks to professional chefs — to enjoy nutritious whole foods. Plus, it's one of the few companies that sells American-made kitchen appliances shoppers love.
The price for this quality and engineering, though, isn't affordable for everyone. For instance, the Vitamix Ascent Series A2500 is priced at $600 on the brand's website. If you go to HomeGoods, though, you could be lucky enough to find it for half that — $300. Even the cheapest model — the Vitamix One, which has been discontinued — was priced at $250 but spotted at the discount store for $130.
Stanley tumblers
Since 1913, Stanley 1913 has been inventing and innovating products for adventures, from backyard gatherings to scaling mountains. The company's mission is to make life more sustainable and less disposable, which it achieves with its wide variety of drinkware, lunchboxes, and coolers. However, the tumblers are some of its most sought-after items.
Depending on whether or not Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumblers are special editions, the typical price for a 30-ounce cup can range from $40 to $65. You could find a similar product at HomeGoods for $20. While the Flip Straw tumblers usually range in price from $35 to $55, there's a chance to find one for $25 at the discount retailer. Just don't forget to clean the lid of your Stanley to prevent mold growth and illness.
Viking cookware
In 1987, Viking became the first manufacturer to design a commercial-style range for residential use. The brand is so highly regarded that even Martha Stewart has a fancy but practical oven. The Viking Culinary arm of the company was eventually formed to craft all kinds of kitchenware — from cutlery, mixing bowls, and cutting boards to pots, pans, and baking and roasting dishes.
If you were to order Viking cookware from its website, a three-ply, 2.4-quart saucepan and 10-inch fry pan would each set you back $150. Some people have scored massive savings at HomeGoods, though, with saucepans going for $23 and frying pans for $30 or even less. Fortunately, the retailer often has Viking cookware in stock and in a variety of types and sizes.
Nespresso machines
Nestlé Group launched the Nespresso brand in 1986 and introduced the first coffee system — designed to look like miniature espresso machines — so that office workers could make portioned cups of joe. It started making home Nespresso systems in 1989, and it has been innovating and improving that technology ever since.
Nestlé Nespresso machines aren't cheap, reflecting the brand's commitment to delivering quality products. The Creatista Plus and Pro systems, which the company partnered with Breville to make, have a typical price tag of $600 and $850, respectively. However, shoppers have seen these at HomeGoods for $350 and $400, respectively. If you're lucky enough to snag one for yourself, don't forget to clean your Nespresso coffee machine to keep it in tip-top shape.