Seriously, Don't Forget To Clean The Lid Of Your Stanley Cup

If you're one of the many people who've adopted a Stanley tumbler in light of their crazy viral popularity, there's something you need to know: You're probably not washing your Stanley often or thoroughly enough. It turns out it's a bit of a pain to really get in there in a meaningful way to prevent mold and bacteria overgrowth, but it's worth it to prevent serious health problems.

A college student was hospitalized in 2023 with a "mystery" illness that initially presented like a cold and then developed into a full-blown health crisis that landed her in the hospital. After months of confusion and suffering, it was discovered that her reusable water bottle lid was corroded in black mold. Hydration is important, eco-friendliness is critical, and aesthetics are everything; so, sure: Continue laminating your limited-edition Stanley cup labels and putting them back on the bottle to show the world you stan(ley) — but also break the thing down and clean it so you don't wind up ill.