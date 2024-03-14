Seriously, Don't Forget To Clean The Lid Of Your Stanley Cup
If you're one of the many people who've adopted a Stanley tumbler in light of their crazy viral popularity, there's something you need to know: You're probably not washing your Stanley often or thoroughly enough. It turns out it's a bit of a pain to really get in there in a meaningful way to prevent mold and bacteria overgrowth, but it's worth it to prevent serious health problems.
A college student was hospitalized in 2023 with a "mystery" illness that initially presented like a cold and then developed into a full-blown health crisis that landed her in the hospital. After months of confusion and suffering, it was discovered that her reusable water bottle lid was corroded in black mold. Hydration is important, eco-friendliness is critical, and aesthetics are everything; so, sure: Continue laminating your limited-edition Stanley cup labels and putting them back on the bottle to show the world you stan(ley) — but also break the thing down and clean it so you don't wind up ill.
Take the whole thing apart
Don't feel bad if the thought of deconstructing your Stanley to get a proper cleaning didn't occur to you until reading this article. People make all kinds of mistakes when it comes to household health and safety. But if you didn't know, the lid of your Stanley tumbler (as well as pretty much any reusable water bottle) does break down into component parts. Some, like the Stanley Quencher Tumbler, have a straw and a rubber gasket to hold that straw in place. This is a prime area of concern when it comes to mold prevention: Even though these pieces are made of silicone, they will accumulate mold if the conditions are right (and they usually are — moisture, warmth, and darkness create the perfect moldy storm brewing in your cup).
All kinds of things in your house right now are probably harbingers of filth; completely innocuous things — your kitchen counters, your cutting board, even your dishwasher (ironic isn't it?). When it comes to dishware, we need to be extra cautious about maintaining healthy cleaning practices. But don't fret, keeping your Stanley clean is actually not all that difficult; it just takes a little bit of time and elbow grease.
How to clean properly
Vinegar along with mild dish soap is a great solution for cleaning your Stanley. The tumbler itself must remain clean — and even though the inside is stainless steel, if you've ever let your tumbler sit for a day or two, you know that it can produce some funky smells and tastes when left alone. Slip the silicone parts off the lid to begin cleaning, and you may even want to let these pieces soak in hot soapy water before giving them a scrub. Vinegar is also great for destroying mold, so if you see any signs of the stuff, add it to your water.
If you want to go full-on, 5th-grade science fair, you can add a little baking soda to the tumbler before the vinegar to create a satisfying, cleansing fizz. This combination creates carbon dioxide — which is great for breaking particulate matter off surfaces. While you should never run your Stanley through the dishwasher, you can with its rubber bits for extra sanitization and ease. Don't forget the straw either; those things can be a tube of bacterial nightmares, so it's advisable that you buy a straw cleaner along with the tumbler; it's really the best way to ensure you've gotten all the gunk out of there. Be safe, and stay hydrated for the win.