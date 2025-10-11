10 Modern Appliances That Will Give Your Kitchen A Retro Feel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We don't know if you've noticed, but living in the past feels very current. We don't mean clinging onto old memories or outdated ideas: We mean that on a style level, retro has never been more popular. Retro aesthetics are everywhere these days, and rather than decorate their homes in the latest trends, people are increasingly preferring timeless styles, filling their living spaces with midcentury modern or art deco furniture. Unfortunately, buying a desk or wardrobe made in the 1950s might work, but buying a toaster or fridge that was made in the same period won't, due to the simple fact that electrical kitchen appliances face heavy daily use and generally deteriorate way more quickly. Retro kitchen items might be cool again, but finding appropriate ones can be tough.

Thankfully, there's no need to purchase authentic appliances to get a retro aesthetic — you can simply grab a modern version. There are plenty of manufacturers out there these days that create brand-new appliances that feel as though they were created decades ago, and in doing so, produce items that defy trends. SMEG, Big Chill, and the aptly-named Nostalgia are just a few of the companies throwing us back into the past with their electrical items. Here are some of our absolute favorites.