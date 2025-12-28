17 Target Finds That Will Declutter Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's unfortunately easy for your kitchen to get cluttered — especially since there are so many different areas that make up the kitchen. Maybe it's the fridge that gets out of control, making it so that you can't find the ingredients you know you have on hand. Or maybe it's the cabinets that are cluttered with too many mugs. For many, it's the pots and pans that take up too much room and are difficult to organize. Once these common clutter problems are solved, your kitchen will feel so much better.
Luckily, there are plenty of products that you can buy that will make the task of organizing your kitchen — and keeping it neat and tidy over time — so much easier. In fact, all it takes is one trip to Target (or Target's website) to fix many of your kitchen organizational problems. Because there are so many products to choose from just at Target, we've made this list to compile all of the best decluttering items that you'll want to buy. Trust us, just about everything you need to transform your kitchen is on this list.
Brightroom metal stackable wire pantry basket
If you're in need of a new fruit basket, here's your answer: a metal wire basket from Brightroom. It's made with black metal and is stackable if you buy more than one. This wire basket is a bit more unique looking than most fruit baskets out there, giving it a more decorative feel.
Buy the Brightroom metal wire basket from Target for $20.
iDesign adhesive organizer bin
This organizer bin, which is clear plastic with an open top, can be used for a number of things — oil bottles, condiments, or the essential spices that every beginner cook needs. But what sets this organizer bin apart is that it comes with an adhesive backing so that you can hang it anywhere in your kitchen, such as the inside of cabinet doors or on the side of the fridge. With the hanging element, you can use this bin to declutter while saving even more space.
Buy the iDesign adhesive organizer bin from Target for $20.99.
Threshold 105-ounce glass storage canister with wood lid
Next up, we have a basic glass storage canister, which is complete with a stained wooden lid. All in all, it has a modern, sleek aesthetic, as well as being practical. This canister, which holds 105 ounces, can be used for plenty of storage needs: Use it to store everything from flour to sugar to rice and so on. Buy as many of these as you need, then check out our guide on the expert-recommended system for organizing your pantry.
Buy the Threshold 105-ounce glass storage canister from Target for $20.
Sorbus tumbler & travel mug storage rack
If you're someone who loves buying reusable tumblers and travel mugs, then you're going to need a sufficient place to store them. Here's the perfect option: a storage rack that has a magnetic attachment to place it on the side of your fridge or other metal surfaces. It can also be mounted with adhesive or screws if you want to mount it to a non-metallic surface. Each storage rack holds three water bottles, and it comes in three color options: black, white, or silver.
Buy a two-pack of the Sorbus tumbler and travel mug storage rack from Target for $71.98, or $35.99 on sale.
YouCopia StoreMore pan and lid expandable rack
Things like pots, pans, baking sheets, and lids can be some of the hardest items to find a good storage spot for. To make them a little easier to organize, it's a very good idea to buy this rack that is designed for storing these exact items. This rack is expandable, ranging from 12 to 22 inches, so you can adjust it to fit your cabinet space. It comes with 10 dividers that you easily slip into the slots of the base to fit the items that you need to store.
Buy the YouCopia pan and lid expandable rack from Target for $29.99.
Brightroom three-tier metal expandable spice rack
Here's another option for storing all of your spices: a three-tier expandable metal rack. This rack, which is made of black metal with a powder coated finish, expands out to 27 inches. If you already have a spot for your spices, you can use it to store cooking oils, coffee accessories like flavored syrups, or any other random items from your kitchen counter that could use a more permanent spot. While this is expandable to fit into most cabinets, you can also choose to leave it right out on the counter — with its sleek design, it also works as an aesthetically pleasing countertop item.
Buy the Brightroom three-tier metal expandable spice rack for $26.
Brightroom flatware drawer organizer
Another area of your kitchen that likely needs organizing? The silverware drawer. In fact, owning a good flatware drawer organizer is basically a must — otherwise, you'll end up with all of your forks, spoons, and knives in a messy pile in the drawer. This bamboo drawer organizer from Brightroom has four vertical compartments and one horizontal compartment. It's the perfect amount of space to separate the silverware essentials. And once you own this, read our guide on how to properly clean your silverware drawer and combat crumbs.
Buy the Brightroom compartment flatware drawer organizer for $14.
Lynk Professional slide out cabinet organizer
This next item makes storing things under your sink or in deep cabinets even easier — it's the slide out cabinet organizer from Lynk Professional. This steel organizer is 21 inches deep, so there is plenty of room for you to store any miscellaneous items. Store everything from pots and pans to cleaning supplies to small appliances. Anything that you store will be within easy reach thanks to the glide system of the organizer.
Buy the Lynk Professional slide out cabinet organizer for $76.99.
Sorbus two-pack clear lazy susan turntable bins
There are so many ways to organize your kitchen with a lazy Susan, such as making hard-to-reach spaces more accessible. With that in mind, it's a good idea to buy this two-pack of lazy Susan turntable bins from Sorbus, which are made to last from durable, premium plastic. It's nine inches in diameter and holds up to 10 small containers at once.
Buy the two-pack of Sorbus lazy Susans from Target for $53.98.
Brightroom sponge brush and caddy organizer
To keep your kitchen sink area neat and tidy, it's a good idea to have a designated spot for things like sponges, cleaning brushes, or hand and dish soaps — and this caddy organizer does the job. This metal caddy has a tray at the bottom to catch water and a rectangular open top compartment for all of your cleaning essentials. It comes in three colors: champagne, black, and silver. After you buy this caddy, all that's left for you to do is remember to clean your sponges and, luckily, a dishwasher is all you need to deep-clean your kitchen sponges.
Buy the Brightroom caddy organizer from Target for $12.
Brightroom eight-piece plastic drawer organizer set
We all have that one kitchen junk drawer that could use some decluttering. To easily address this task, all you need is this eight-piece set of plastic drawer organizers. The set comes with trays in three different sizes, so you can arrange them however best fits your drawer. Use these to organize things like kitchen gadgets, cooking utensils, wine stoppers, and batteries — or really, anything in your drawers that needs a more solid place to be stored.
Buy the Brightroom eight-piece organizer set from Target for $12.
Sorbus clear stackable refrigerator storage bins with lids
If you're someone who needs the inside of your fridge to be super organized and compartmentalized, then the clear, stackable fridge storage bins from Sorbus are for you. These bins — which are six inches tall, 11.2 inches wide, and 11 inches deep — will fit all of the essentials in your fridge. Use one bin for fruit, one for soda cans, one for condiments, and so on. And these also work just as well outside of the fridge for other storage needs, such as in your pantry or under the sink. Plus, these also come with lids and, when the lids are off, the bins are stackable so they won't take up much space when they're not in use.
Buy the eight-pack of Sorbus refrigerator storage bins from Target for $109.98.
Songmics Home cabinet shelf organizers
Next up, we have these cabinet shelf organizers from Songmics Home, which will work beautifully to clean up cluttered counter space or help you rearrange messy cabinets. The set comes with two shelves, which are two different sizes, and can be used in a number of ways — you can stack them to make a two-tier shelf, make them into an L-shaped shelf set, or simply rest them next to each other. And since these shelves are elevated, you can use the space underneath for maximum organization. Use these to store any loose countertop items, display your favorite coffee mugs, or lay out speciality cooking ingredients.
Buy the Songmics Home cabinet shelf organizer set from Target for $49.98, or $27.48 on sale.
Basicwise two-tier fruit basket
If you love a classic fruit basket, check out this two-tier option from Basicwise. The top basket has a nine inch diameter, while the bottom basket is a bit bigger with an 11.75 inch diameter. The two basket components can also be separated for whenever you have less produce in the house and don't need both tiers. It's made out of a durable carbon steel frame and has a black powder coated finish.
Buy the Basicwise two-tier fruit basket from Target for $24.35, or $21.91 on sale.
Hearth & Hand wooden mug tree
If you're a coffee or tea lover, then you very likely have the annoying problem of an overcrowded mug cabinet. Here's a fix for that problem: this wooden mug tree from Hearth & Hand. Pull out all of your favorite mugs and put them on display using this mug tree — it'll save space in the cabinet while also allowing you to use your most decorative mugs for a form of countertop decoration. This tree holds six mugs.
Buy the Hearth & Hand wooden mug tree from Target for $24.99.
Oxo Pop five-piece plastic airtight food storage container set
Keeping your pantry organized is all about minimalism, and this means keeping your shopping list short and only buying the essentials. With this method in mind, this five-piece storage container set from OXO is more than enough for your storage needs. This set comes with a few different sizes of containers: There's one 2.2 quart, one 1.7 quart, one 0.4 quart, and two 1.1 quart containers. They are airtight for freshness, stackable, and dishwasher safe.
Buy the five-piece Oxo Pop container set from Target for $54.99.
Sorbus two-tier bamboo counter organizer with drawer
For the last item on the list, we have this two-tier bamboo counter organizer from Sorbus. This organizer is made up of two shelves as well as a drawer at the bottom — and the bamboo is stylish enough to make your countertop a bit more aesthetically pleasing. This organizer is perfect for spices, cooking oil, coffee-making accessories and much more.
Buy the Sorbus two-tier bamboo countertop organizer from Target for $71.98.