17 Target Finds That Will Declutter Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's unfortunately easy for your kitchen to get cluttered — especially since there are so many different areas that make up the kitchen. Maybe it's the fridge that gets out of control, making it so that you can't find the ingredients you know you have on hand. Or maybe it's the cabinets that are cluttered with too many mugs. For many, it's the pots and pans that take up too much room and are difficult to organize. Once these common clutter problems are solved, your kitchen will feel so much better.

Luckily, there are plenty of products that you can buy that will make the task of organizing your kitchen — and keeping it neat and tidy over time — so much easier. In fact, all it takes is one trip to Target (or Target's website) to fix many of your kitchen organizational problems. Because there are so many products to choose from just at Target, we've made this list to compile all of the best decluttering items that you'll want to buy. Trust us, just about everything you need to transform your kitchen is on this list.