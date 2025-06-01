14 Of Ina Garten's Favorite Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It feels like there's a TV chef for every taste — but if you want quality, class, and elegance, you need to turn to Ina. Ina Garten is everyone's favorite for a reason: The food she makes is luxurious but easy enough to copy at home, the tips she gives us to up our cooking game are second to none, and she has an ease and a wit that's seriously comforting. Plus, she's someone that knows how to select brands well. Part of the reason why Garten's food is so good is that she cooks with high-quality brands, which all come together in her deceptively simple recipes to create frankly amazing meals.

However, what are the brands that she actually uses? When watching Ina's shows, you'll often hear her refer to ingredients as "good-quality," but where the item actually comes from can be a little more elusive. This could be down to her wanting to avoid product placement in her shows, but let's be real: Nothing is a secret in our day and age, and Garten herself has been pretty honest about the brands she favors in other places. We tracked all of those brands down for you, and we've got them right here. From chocolate, to butter, to vodka, these are all the brands Ina Garten loves.