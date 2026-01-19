Martha Stewart's Kitchen Oven Is As Fancy As It Is Practical

When it comes to maintaining your kitchen, Martha Stewart has been a go-to celebrity genius for everything from cleaning to organizing. She has offered tons of tips for decluttering the kitchen over the years, such as hanging your cookware and replacing certain kitchen items weekly, particularly dishcloths. Exceptional cooking has never taken a backseat, though. That's why Stewart chose the double French-door wall oven by Viking for her 2021 update at Maple House on her Bedford, New York, estate. While it's a fancy upgrade, it's also a practical one.

The nearly $12,000 price tag for this Viking appliance might not sound like a sensible choice for most people. However, Stewart loves how much easier the French doors on the top oven make getting dishes in and out. One convenience she shared is that she doesn't have to worry about burning her arm on the door. With this combo, she still has the classic lower oven with a pull-down door for preparing large meals. Additionally, she can easily open the new upper French-door oven with one hand because pulling one handle also opens the companion door.

Martha is known for choosing practicality over fancy, although this Viking appliance has both, with a convection system and a special bake element for precise temperature control. And, the advice she gave to readers in an interview with "Frederic" was, "Save up your money to buy the best oven that you can afford because having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen."