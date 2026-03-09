6 Ways Culver's Is Changing In 2026

If you haven't tried Wisconsin-based fast food joint Culver's quite yet, you can somewhat be forgiven. After all, the chain has locations in 26 states — barely more than half the country. In all seriousness, Culver's has gone from regional delight to widely known fan favorite in a relatively short amount of time. The chain serving up classic Midwestern style burgers and frozen custard has been on a hot streak lately, opening as many as 50 or 60 stores a year across multiple states in the early half of the 2020s.

Piggybacking off of this growth, Culver's has some exciting things planned for 2026. Don't go thinking it's getting too big for its britches, though. The Culver's origin story is family-centered, and the chain still hopes to radiate warmth and nostalgia. In fact, you could even make the argument that Culver's is only getting more Midwestern as it expands. Many of the plans for 2026 involve leaning into heartland affectations. Most importantly, these plans sound delicious. Let's get into what Culver's has going on in 2026.