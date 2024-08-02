The Family-Centered Origin Story Of Culver's

The resort brought the young couple together, but the A&W Root Beer property would bring them Culver's. The Culver family sold the A&W Root Beer property in 1968, and in the intervening years, the resort took their focus, and Craig Culver dabbled in various culinary ventures. But in 1984, the A&W that the family had owned years before came on the real estate market — and they got a chance to give it new life as the first Culver's. This first chapter would start with delicious Culver's custard.

While frozen custard might seem like an out-of-the-blue inclination for those outside the Midwest, it was a perfectly natural decision for this Wisconsinite family because Wisconsin is well known for its frozen custard fanaticism. Custard shops started popping up in the 1930s and 1940s, and these days, Milwaukee has the highest number of frozen custard stores per capita in the world. Frozen custard is often a seasonal snack, though, especially in a state where the average winter temperature is around 20 degrees Fahrenheit, so the chilly treat couldn't be the only item on its menu. So the Culvers added the ButterBurger, another classic from America's Dairyland, where the bun gets an extra brushing of butter.

The burger-custard pairing was a hit, and the family built two more restaurants and then opened a franchise. It closed after a year, but the next Culver's franchise, started in 1990 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, was a success.