Culver's Custard: 11 Facts About The Frozen Dairy Treat And Why It's So Delicious

If you've never been to a Culver's before, you don't know what you're missing. And that's probably for the best because if you did, you would be salivating 24/7.

The Midwest-based fast food chain is known for fresh, never-frozen ButterBurgers, delicious and unique sides like Wisconsin cheese curds, and above all, frozen custard. This delicious dairy treat is a specialty of the franchise, but there is a lot more to Culver's frozen custard than meets the eye.

While it might seem like "basically just ice cream," there is actually quite a bit that makes frozen custard distinct from ice cream — especially the way Culver's does it. With a rotating list of special flavors and a stable of custard-based treats, there is likely going to be something for every type of sweet tooth. But if knowledge is your craving, then we've got you more than covered here. Even the most dedicated Culver's diners might not know all of these facts about the beloved dairy treat and how it's made.