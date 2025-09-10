The Fast Food Chain Serving Up Classic Midwest Style Burgers

The Midwest has long been a dairy-rich region serving up hearty comfort food, and its burgers are the perfect example. Classic Midwestern burgers are aptly named butter burgers and are topped with a pat of butter placed directly on the cooked beef patty. The butter melts on contact but keeps its rich flavor and creamy texture. It's a simple addition that makes a big difference, turning an ordinary burger into something distinctly regional.

This tradition goes back to Wisconsin in the late 1800s, when "Hamburger Charlie" Nagreen started frying his beef in butter at the Seymour Fair. The concept stuck around for decades as a regional specialty until Craig Culver decided to build a restaurant around it in 1984. Culver's was founded on the butter burger his mother used to make at home, adding to Culver's family-centered origin story. Alongside other Wisconsin establishments like Sollie's, Culver's has been key in spreading butter burgers beyond their home state.

Today, Culver's operates over 1,000 locations across 26 states, mostly concentrated in the Midwest. So luckily, you don't need to travel to Wisconsin to try a butter burger anymore. Culver's ButterBurgers have brought this regional favorite to communities nationwide, but with their own unique twist.