Your McDonald's App Knows Way More About You Than You Think

It might be worth reading the terms and conditions of the McDonald's app before you decide to download it. While it has made customizing orders a breeze and provides tons of discounts for frequent customers, the data you provide may not exactly be secure.

One TikToker and former McDonald's corporate chef provides followers with insight about all things McDonald's, including how the app knows so much about your finances and spending habits. According to the creator, McDonald's pays close attention to what their customers buy and how often they visit and uses this collected data for advertising purposes. He also hints that the company may be selling its data to third-party companies. However, McDonald's has debunked this concern. On the McDonald's website, it states that the company may "process and share information [gathered from the MyMcDonald's Rewards program] for targeted advertising... but we do not assign an independent monetary value to the personal information we collect in connection with the program." All monetized data, such as addresses, phone numbers, credit card numbers, and other identifying information, is used to benefit "increased customer loyalty and sales."

When you use the McDonald's app, the app takes note of your ordering patterns, how much you spend on average, and even details like where and what time of day you order. Per the McDonald's privacy notice, data may also inform things such as "preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, or aptitudes."