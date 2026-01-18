The 4 Best Costco Bakery Items Of 2025
Shoppers who want to save on groceries are surely familiar with Costco, whose membership-based business model allows for unusually low prices on all sorts of bulk goods. But the food prepared in-house is also usually quite good, even if the Costco bakery does not sell fresh pastries by the pallet. 2025 was a great year for Costco bakery goods, with several new products fueling viral customer interest. Based on what people posted about them, this virality is underpinned by each item's deliciousness.
The best Costco bakery items of 2025 naturally include many sweets: a cake with three types of chocolate, vanilla and chocolate mini cupcakes, and a delectable cheesecake, baked in-house and topped with strawberry streusel. But a fourth example of the Costco bakery's excellence is a versatile vehicle for the savory flavors of the Mediterranean. And what it may lack in authenticity, it makes up for in value and function. We've highlighted them all below, but prices may vary based on location and availability.
Pita
Costco began selling its own pita bread around April 2025, with a gradual rollout to the entire country. Customers immediately fell in love with the pillowy pita, which are soft enough to absorb soups yet sturdy enough for sandwiches or even to cut open as pita pockets. They're not without some detractors, though. A number of people have posted that Costco's pita bread isn't authentic to any Mediterranean pita-eating culture. "Definitely not a traditional thin pita or homemade pita recipe," said one Reddit user. And multiple Lebanese users specifically attested that they were unlike the pita found in Lebanon.
Regardless, customers who bought the bread and don't see the resemblance to a proper pita still seem to enjoy it. Another Reddit user commented that "they pocket well and they are indeed fluffy, however, they do not taste like pitas, they taste very close to bread in the shape of a pita." So, whether or not it truly qualifies as pita, Costco shoppers are in awe over this soft and pillowy bread.
You can purchase the pita bread at Costco for $7.93.
Triple chocolate loaf
Costco released its triple chocolate loaf last year, but the name is somewhat deceptive. The loaf-shaped chocolate cake is packed with chocolate chips, covered in a considerable amount of chocolate icing, and dusted with curly shavings of white chocolate. So, the triple chocolate loaf could arguably be called a quadruple chocolate loaf, though that doesn't roll off the tongue as nicely.
Such a high chocolate concentration has easily locked in a number of fans. On Reddit, one person described the cake as "very rich and very chocolatey. Because it's so rich I tend to cut smaller slices. I will usually pick one up if I see them though." However, this decadent loaf cake is somewhat controversial among Costco fans. The triple chocolate loaf is one of the Costco grocery finds that customers either love or hate. Fans of it obviously crave the torrent of chocolatey goodness, but a few holdouts complain that the cake is too dry. Regardless, chocolate fans needn't worry, because it's nothing a cold glass of chocolate milk can't offset.
The triple chocolate loaf can be purchased at Costco for $10.99.
Mini cupcakes
Some of you might be thinking that Costco has had mini cupcakes for years. But these aren't another variation of its muffin-sized cupcakes, sometimes referred to as mini cakes. Beginning last year, Costco now sells an actual mini cupcake product, though some say they're still unusually large for something miniature. On Reddit, a self-described Costco baker explained that their miniature size is a matter of comparison. "When they said tiny cupcakes, they meant smaller than the original 6 pack mini 'cakes.' These are regular size cupcakes, not the two bite ones you can get at the grocery store."
Costco's so-called mini cupcakes have excited customers nationwide as they roll out to replace the larger mini cakes as a core bakery item. The tray of 12 comes in either chocolate cake with chocolate frosting or white cake with white buttercream frosting. Each cupcake is garnished with a pinch of round rainbow sprinkles, topping off a decadent not-so-little treat.
Costco's cupcakes can be purchased for $10.20.
Strawberry streusel cheesecake
Costco has long offered different varieties of cheesecake, and its versions of this creamy dessert have long been some of the best Costco foods that actually taste homemade. Part of that success is that each Costco bakes its own cheesecakes from scratch. They surely follow the same recipes and use the same ingredients, but freshness is a culinary virtue unto itself, which helps these desserts rise above the competition.
Costco's strawberry streusel cheesecake caught the internet's attention upon its April debut, thanks to the copious amounts of strawberry and streusel topping each cake got. Despite the decadent richness, some customers reported the opposite feeling. "It's light and fresh, not super rich like many cheesecakes. Which is unfortunate because you could eat a fat slice without a second thought," warned one Reddit user.
Unfortunately, reporting suggests that this delicious Costco dessert was only available for a limited time and is already gone from store shelves. But the product listing still exists on Costco's website, so hopefully it will return sometime in 2026.