The 4 Best Costco Bakery Items Of 2025

Costco began selling its own pita bread around April 2025, with a gradual rollout to the entire country. Customers immediately fell in love with the pillowy pita, which are soft enough to absorb soups yet sturdy enough for sandwiches or even to cut open as pita pockets. They're not without some detractors, though. A number of people have posted that Costco's pita bread isn't authentic to any Mediterranean pita-eating culture. "Definitely not a traditional thin pita or homemade pita recipe," said one Reddit user. And multiple Lebanese users specifically attested that they were unlike the pita found in Lebanon.

Regardless, customers who bought the bread and don't see the resemblance to a proper pita still seem to enjoy it. Another Reddit user commented that "they pocket well and they are indeed fluffy, however, they do not taste like pitas, they taste very close to bread in the shape of a pita." So, whether or not it truly qualifies as pita, Costco shoppers are in awe over this soft and pillowy bread.

You can purchase the pita bread at Costco for $7.93.