Underrated Costco Prepared Foods You Should Be Buying
When you're at the end of a long Costco shopping trip and burdened by the weight of all of your bulk-buy items, there are few things better than picking up a ready-made Kirkland Signature meal to take the stress out of cooking dinner. Costco's prepared foods are generally pretty great: Not only do a lot of them taste homemade, but they also won't break the bank, and unless you're feeding a massive crowd, you'll have a ton of leftovers. However, we can't help but notice that a few of Costco's prepared foods get all the attention. Yes, the mac and cheese, meatloaf, and pies might be delicious, but they're far from the only things available.
That's why we think it's high time to shine a light on all of those underrated prepared foods at Costco that you probably haven't tried yet. Some, like its tempura taco kit, are often overlooked but promise a delicious meal with just a little prep. Others, like its shepherd's pie or chicken and waffles, are ones that you might not know even exist, but that you definitely won't regret buying. Ready to find your new favorite from Costco? Let us lend a helping hand in making your choice.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Tempura Tacos
Costco has a few taco kits, and they get a lot of buzz — well, most of them do, anyway. Its chicken taco kit is frequently praised by customers and is a firm favorite for many people, while its birria taco kit is a new contender that's been getting a good amount of attention. However, let's spare a thought for Kirkland Signature Shrimp Tempura Tacos, which are an underdog that we think you definitely should be buying. These tacos may not get the same heat that the other two do, but they have a flavor and texture balance that's pretty awesome. The crispy shrimp and crunchy coleslaw pair well with the soft tortillas, and the cilantro-lime crema has a lovely smoothness to it while providing some much-needed moisture.
Those who have taken the plunge and purchased this taco kit definitely agree with our assessment. One Reddit user called it "incredible," while others have highlighted the crispiness of the shrimp as a real highlight. You get a good amount of shrimp and taco shells per pack, making it perfect for a family or a group of friends. Trust us: It's a winner.
Kirkland Signature Garlic Parmesan Rolls
Get ready to try your next favorite side. It's easy to overlook Costco's Kirkland Signature Garlic Parmesan Rolls, and you may not even have spotted them at all, considering they haven't been around very long. If you do find them, they may not seem that exciting and appear to be a fairly basic combination of dinner rolls with a smear of butter on top. They kinda look more like a cake than a side, and it's hard to escape the feeling that the rolls themselves would be pretty dry.
Well, just wait until you cook them, folks. When the butter melts, it spreads a smooth, cheesy, garlicky flavor all over the rolls, moistening them without soaking into the bread too much. The rolls themselves are soft and slightly sweet, and almost have the texture and flavor of milk bread. There's also a lovely pop of freshness from the parsley included in the butter, which stops the dish from becoming too dense and unwieldy. Oh, and they're pretty customizable, too. "Had this last night, you're in for a treat. If you're feeling extra frisky toss some shredded mozzarella on top near the end," said one person on Reddit, accompanied by a devil emoji. We have to admit, that sounds pretty amazing.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce
In the world of Costco's prepared foods, where mac and cheese, taco kits, and pies all jostle for attention, its simple shrimp cocktail is easy to walk straight past. After all, how good can basic cooked shrimp and a dipping sauce actually be? Well, as it turns out, quite good. Quite good indeed.
This prepared item is packed with large, juicy shrimp, which manage to retain their freshness — so much so that you may not even need any cocktail sauce. That being said, the sprightly sauce here really picks things up and serves as a nice counterpoint to the slightly briny seafood.
Costco's Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce may be great for a crowd, but don't underestimate how good it is as a simple snack. High in protein and low in carbs, it's perfect for people who're following a keto diet, or who simply want to hit their protein goals. It's a great option for keeping in the fridge and picking at, or for grabbing for a speedy lunch. We think it deserves way more attention.
Kirkland Signature Stuffed Salmon
Costco stocks two main prepared salmon dishes, and its Salmon Milano is arguably the more prominent of the two. A simple, but delicious combination of salmon and pesto butter, it's been included in many lists detailing Costco's best ready-to-go dishes. However, let's spare a thought for its Kirkland Signature Stuffed Salmon. This salmon dish is very much the underdog of Costco's seafood dishes, and in some places, it even appears to have been discontinued, potentially due to lack of popularity.
We think that's a crying shame, considering how good this product is. Stuffed with crab meat, pollock, rice, and cheese, it has a dynamic flavor and a lovely moisture. The cheese note is punchy without being overwhelming, and the salmon itself is tender and flaky. It feels hearty, but not overly rich, and it's a great choice if you want to feel a little fancy without having to put in too much effort. Trust us on this one: It's a dark horse.
Kirkland Signature Yakisoba Stir Fry
Okay, we understand why this one might be overlooked, to be honest. Most of us head to Aldi's prepared foods section to do as little work as possible for dinner, and its Kirkland Signature Yakisoba Stir Fry kinda defies this. Although it comes with all of the ingredients you need to make a meal in one package, you still have to throw it into a pan and cook it yourself. Sounds like a lot of hassle, right?
Well, do this, and you'll be seriously rewarded. Costco's Kirkland Signature Yakisoba Stir Fry has a vibrancy that the store's other prepared meals don't, thanks to the abundance of fresh vegetables in each pack. It's also way easier to alter this dish than most others, and you can throw in extra veggies, meat, or even some dumplings. You probably won't need to, though: This stir-fry is flavorful enough as it is. Don't just take our word for it, either. "It's my favorite — I think it is better than takeout," said one happy customer on Reddit. If that's not praise, we don't know what is.
Kirkland Signature Celery Grain Salad
"Are you honestly suggesting a salad from Costco?", we hear you ask. Yes, we are, and you won't regret it. Costco's Kirkland Signature Celery Grain option is an underrated gem that's not quite as flashy as the store's flagship salad (that'd be its food court Caesar), but it's packed full of flavor and nutrition that you'll seriously appreciate. Containing a combination of chickpeas, quinoa, carrots, kale, cabbage, bulgur, almonds, and, of course, celery, it's got a delightfully diverse texture and a lot of dynamism in every bite.
What we love most about this salad is how fresh it is. Supermarket salads can often be limp, soggy, and past their prime before you even get them home, but the Celery Grain Salad feels zingy and full of vibrancy. The apple cider dressing contributes to this, adding a pop of acidity and lightness. This salad can be a great option to bring to a picnic or a potluck, and it's an awesome side for grilled chicken or pork. Plus, you get a good amount of food for your buck.
Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada Bake
Store-bought enchilada bakes can be very hit and miss. More often than not, moisture gets in the way: Flour tortillas can be pretty absorbent, and when enchilada bakes sit for too long, they soak up all of the juices in the dish, turning things very sloppy. Somehow, though, Costco manages to avoid this happening with its Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada Bake. Although it contains a generous amount of spicy sauce, the tortillas stay robust and well-formed, and the whole thing stays together very nicely.
It's not just about the texture, either: This thing tastes pretty good. It's easy to look at this prepared dish and think that it's bland, but it's bursting with spice, savoriness, and creaminess, thanks to the generous amount of cheese on top. It's clear that Costco customers who had once overlooked it are now reconsidering it. "That enchilada bake surprised me, one of the more flavorful choices," said one Reddit commenter, one of several who've spoken out in praise of the dish. Don't be fooled by your assumptions on this one, guys: It's better than you probably think.
Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie
Now, let's be honest: Did you even know that Costco did shepherd's pie? We didn't, and we can tell you that we've spent a lot of time there. This prepared dish is easy to miss when you're in the store, partly because it looks fairly interchangeable with its other pies. Even if you do see it, you might not be that wowed by its uncooked appearance, which seems pretty bland. Avoid this dish at your peril, though. Costco's Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie is one of the best prepared items the supermarket has to offer, with a great taste and a sumptuous appearance when cooked.
The pie comes out of your oven or air fryer with a gloriously browned surface, and when you dig in, it's packed to the brim with ground beef, cubed veggies, and a thick gravy. There's a generous amount of mashed potatoes, so you don't have to pair it with anything — but if you wanted to, it'd go pretty darn well with some garlic bread. Its easygoing flavor makes it perfect for your whole family, and while shepherd's pie isn't difficult to make yourself, buying this will save you a good hour or two.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Salad
The Kirkland Signature Shrimp Salad can easily get lost amongst the other Costco prepared foods, and we can see why. It's hardly the most exciting item on the shelf, and its rather pale look doesn't make it look that remarkable. However, this is pretty deceiving. This shrimp salad has a great freshness to it that's not immediately revealed by its somewhat gloopy appearance, and it manages to avoid being too fishy. It's got a nice level of crunch to it, too, with the shrimp remaining nice and firm in the mayo dressing.
Plus, we'd wager that this is one of the most versatile prepared items that you can find at Costco. Kirkland Signature Shrimp Salad can work as a sandwich filling or as a topper for a green salad. You can put it into wraps or tacos, you can scoop it up with crackers, and you can mix it with pasta or rice to make a hearty lunch. Alternatively, just throw it onto a serving platter and put it in the middle of your picnic table, and let everyone figure out how they want to eat it.
Kirkland Signature Fried Chicken and Waffles
We wouldn't blame you if you thought that Costco's Kirkland Signature Fried Chicken and Waffles weren't any good. After all, store-bought chicken and waffles can all too often be soggy, flavorless, and dry, which could lead a lot of people to leave this on the shelf. So that's why we're so pleased to report that this product is a total delight. Kirkland Signature Fried Chicken and Waffles are an absolute flavor bomb, managing to completely defy expectations. The chicken crisps up excellently, with each piece generously sized. When cooked in the air fryer, it manages to get that just-fried effect without being too greasy.
Really, though, it's all about the waffles here, which manage to stand out due to the quality of their ingredients. "The waffles are made with butter and they actually give you real organic maple syrup," said one customer on Reddit, before going on to mention how sweet they are. That'll be down to the sugar crystals that stud each one, giving you little bursts of flavor that contrast with the savory chicken. Trust us here, guys, this is worth both your time and your money.