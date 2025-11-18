Underrated Costco Prepared Foods You Should Be Buying

When you're at the end of a long Costco shopping trip and burdened by the weight of all of your bulk-buy items, there are few things better than picking up a ready-made Kirkland Signature meal to take the stress out of cooking dinner. Costco's prepared foods are generally pretty great: Not only do a lot of them taste homemade, but they also won't break the bank, and unless you're feeding a massive crowd, you'll have a ton of leftovers. However, we can't help but notice that a few of Costco's prepared foods get all the attention. Yes, the mac and cheese, meatloaf, and pies might be delicious, but they're far from the only things available.

That's why we think it's high time to shine a light on all of those underrated prepared foods at Costco that you probably haven't tried yet. Some, like its tempura taco kit, are often overlooked but promise a delicious meal with just a little prep. Others, like its shepherd's pie or chicken and waffles, are ones that you might not know even exist, but that you definitely won't regret buying. Ready to find your new favorite from Costco? Let us lend a helping hand in making your choice.