7 Deli Items From Costco That Are Absolute Must-Haves And 4 You Should Skip

Warehouse grocery giant Costco may not have a traditional full-service deli, but its shelves are overflowing with deli items of all kinds. There's a vast variety of the chain's Kirkland Signature meats and cheeses, as well as options from other brands, along with prepared salads, some of which are made in-house. Unlike a deli with counter service, at which you can specify your specific needs, Costco's deli items are all pre-packaged in hefty portions. If you're looking for a single serving of potato salad or a solo sandwich, you'll probably want to go elsewhere. If, on the other hand, you're stocking up for a backyard party, a group picnic, or a family reunion, Costco's portions and prices are right on the money.

With all of Costco's deli choices at hand, you may wonder if every item is worth the trip, not to mention the space in your fridge. This guide is here to help. I grabbed some of the most popular deli items from Costco's shelves and took each one for a test run. I spent several years behind a gourmet deli counter, slinging sandwiches and whipping up savory salads, so I was curious to see how Costco's products stack up. While every item on this list is a bargain compared to what you'll pay for the same item elsewhere, there are a few that stand out as exceptional deals, and some that you'll be better off keeping out of your cart.