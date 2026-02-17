Costco's New Food Court Dessert Rivals The Shamrock Shake

All the Costco accounts are abuzz with excitement for this dessert. Comments like "can't wait to try it" and gifs of Jonah Hill screaming with excitement abound. In their original post, @costconewdeals praised the dessert for its chocolatey crunch. However, as it has just dropped, people who have made the trip to try it are few and far between, and those who have tasted it have a few qualms.

On Reddit, one person posted that they found one, writing, "The mint flavor wasn't very strong in my opinion." Another Reddit poster who got to sample the treat before it was on the menu took issue with the mint flavor, posting, "I thought the mint flavor was alright." They went on to take issue with the ice cream being soft serve instead of the hard-packed variety. If you're the type that likes their mint ice cream to have a strong flavor, you can always use our recipe to make your own with fresh mint leaves.

On Facebook, Morgan Chomps felt the subtle mint flavor kept it from straying into the cool toothpaste flavor territory. Hopefully this doesn't become a Costco food court item that flops and vanishes!