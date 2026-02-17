Costco's New Food Court Dessert Rivals The Shamrock Shake
Valentine's Day is done, so it's time to turn everything that was dyed pink to green for St. Patrick's Day. While everyone was patiently waiting for McDonald's seasonal Shamrock Shake to return, Costco slipped in and released a new entrant to the celebration. On February 16, Instagram accounts @costcohotfinds and @costconewdeals spotted the Double Chocolate Mint ice cream sundae for sale at the warehouse store's food court for $2.99. The dessert hasn't hit every Costco, and it's unclear if this will be a permanent addition or if it's just here for the season of green.
This new treat came out the day before the Shamrock Shake and looks to add more mint to the menu. Unlike the McDonald's shake or the more recent Shamrock McFlurry, this mint treat is a sundae. It's closer to the McFlurry version, as it has chocolate cookie crumbs, to which it adds chocolate sauce. Despite the similarities, it's doubtful that Costco goes a step further and follows McDonald's by making a separate mascot that's an Irish stereotype.
What people are saying about the new double chocolate mint sundae
All the Costco accounts are abuzz with excitement for this dessert. Comments like "can't wait to try it" and gifs of Jonah Hill screaming with excitement abound. In their original post, @costconewdeals praised the dessert for its chocolatey crunch. However, as it has just dropped, people who have made the trip to try it are few and far between, and those who have tasted it have a few qualms.
On Reddit, one person posted that they found one, writing, "The mint flavor wasn't very strong in my opinion." Another Reddit poster who got to sample the treat before it was on the menu took issue with the mint flavor, posting, "I thought the mint flavor was alright." They went on to take issue with the ice cream being soft serve instead of the hard-packed variety. If you're the type that likes their mint ice cream to have a strong flavor, you can always use our recipe to make your own with fresh mint leaves.
On Facebook, Morgan Chomps felt the subtle mint flavor kept it from straying into the cool toothpaste flavor territory. Hopefully this doesn't become a Costco food court item that flops and vanishes!