I Tried And Ranked 5 Costco Food Court Hacks

If you know anything about me, you know I love Costco. And if you know that fun fact, then you know I get a hot dog every time I go. (I will also take every free sample that looks good.) But social media has done it again, taking the iconic Costco food court and turning it into a place where food hacks abound. Hot dog upgrades, pizza combos, and kimchi? Yup, they all have a place within TikTok culture and this warehouse store. I decided to see what all the fuss was about, so I looked at five Costco food court hacks to see if they were really worth it.

While running this taste test, I did some questionable things in my local Costco, but thanks to my lack of shame from watching eyes, I brought you the ultimate guide to food court hacks and their worth. Strap in because this one gets a little messy. Let's take a look at these hacks from Costco's famous food court.