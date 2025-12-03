Review: McDonald's Dill Pickle Grinch Salt McShaker Fries Are Deliciously Mouth-Puckering

The Grinch Meal is available at participating American McDonalds' locations beginning December 2, 2025. The complete meal features a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets alongside a medium drink, the Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries, and a pair of fun socks that are inscribed with a message from the Grinch himself. According to the McDonalds website, in addition to being available with the meal, the special fries can also be purchased separately. The meal deal and accompanying fries will be available for as long as supplies last, with no definitive ending date, so fans of the offering should get their fill now.

The Grinch Meal first launched in Canada to great success. Per Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer of McDonald's USA, "The Grinch Meal was a huge success in Canada, so bringing this fan-favorite to the U.S. was a no-brainer. The Grinch gets it — the holidays are chaotic, and he's thrilled to give our fandom permission to embrace their inner Grinch with his festive mischievous meal and spirited socks." Although the meal was launched elsewhere in previous years, the Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries are a U.S.-first release.

Pricing for this meal is set based on your venue's location. I purchased my fries as part of the Grinch Meal for $13.39 in Vineland, New Jersey. A medium Grinch McShaker Fries would have cost $4.49 on its own. However, your price may be slightly different than what I paid.