Review: McDonald's New Hot Honey Menu Is Sweet, Spicy, And Full Of Flavor

There are so many ways to cook with hot honey or make use of it as a topping in various dishes for all the most important meals of the day — which is something McDonald's has shown it's aware of. The massive fast-food chain has debuted a handful of new menu items focused around the sweet and spicy goodness that is hot honey. Besides a new hot honey sauce dip cup, McDonald's has launched one new breakfast sandwich and three new lunch menu options predominantly featuring the sauce. But, do these menu items taste as good as they sound?

I'm honored to be among the first to answer this question, as I was given the opportunity to review the full line of new hot honey products on the day they were released in my region (Southern New Jersey). And, of course, I get to report my findings so you can know whether these new options are worth ordering. Using my food industry background with other relevant experiences, I judged each menu item based primarily on its taste. You can find my full methodology in the next slide. Now, ready to learn whether you should beeline to your closest McDonald's to grab one of these limited edition hot honey items? Let's get into it.