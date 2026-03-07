The 8 Biggest Costco Kirkland Signature Recalls In History

Every year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) works alongside companies to issue hundreds of recalls related to allergens, potential bacterial contamination, presence of foreign materials, and more, all in an effort to ensure the health and safety of consumers. Even with brands as large as Kirkland Signature, there are some recalls that will always haunt Costco. Since its inception in 1995, Kirkland Signature has been selling valuable products, some of which have even gained their own cult following (we're talking about you, rotisserie chicken). While the brand is beloved by members for providing high-quality products at reasonable prices, it's seen its fair share of major recalls throughout the years.

From pieces of plastic in Caesar salads and glass bottles that spontaneously shatter to bacteria contamination in meat and eggs, there have been some serious Kirkland recalls over the years. Some of these food hazards resulted in thousands of pounds of product being wiped from the shelves and even hospitalizations. We took a dive into Costco's history and found the eight biggest recalls on Kirkland Signature products.