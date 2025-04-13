8 Of The Biggest Frozen Food Recalls That Completely Shook Costco

Costco's frozen aisles extend far and wide and provide almost anything you need for a quick, at-home meal: from proteins, fruits, vegetables, and desserts to ready-to-eat meal kits and pre-cooked frozen appetizers shoppers rave over, Costco is nothing if not diverse in its frozen product options. Occasionally, however, a product will be recalled and removed from the shelves to protect consumer health and safety. Companies issue recalls on items for a variety of reasons, including bacteria contamination, foreign material contamination, improper packaging or labeling, and almost anything else that might pose a risk to human health.

Fortunately, health risks are typically identified quickly in routine testing, and many recalls are issued as a precaution to ensure that consumers do not fall ill. When this happens, customers are encouraged to check their freezer for products with specific expiration dates and either throw them away or return them for a refund. From 10 million pounds of chicken recalled due to plastic shards to various waffles and pancakes removed over listeria concerns, these are eight of the biggest frozen food recalls that have impacted Costco.