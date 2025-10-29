The Worst Recalls To Hit Costco In 2025, So Far

All supermarkets face recalls sooner or later, and Costco is no exception. The bulk retailer has needed to deal with a large number of haunting recalls during its operation, and as you might expect, thanks to the very nature of its business model, it's often forced to chase down a lot of stock. 2025 has been a particularly busy year in the Costco recall department, too; over the year, it's needed to warn its customers about products that could contain Listeria and botulism bacteria, products which have been labeled incorrectly and therefore pose an allergen risk, and products that could literally explode in people's kitchens. Needless to say, these folks have been working hard.

In Costco's defense, a lot of its recalls haven't directly concerned its name-brand products. While a few Kirkland Signature items had to be recalled throughout 2025, a lot of its recalls concerned foods from big brands like Ritz and Jimmy Dean. That's no reason for Costco to take them less seriously, though — especially when these recalls concerned large amounts of product or caused customers to become ill. Let's take a look at all the storms Costco's had to weather this year.