14 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Costco

We come to Costco for the bulk items, and we stay for the food. Although the store is well known for its food items that people absolutely love, the sheer variety of things that are available at Costco might surprise even the most frequent shopper. However, with all of that selection comes opportunities for things to go wrong, and Costco has been plagued by recalls as much as any other store. The difference when it comes to this warehouse giant, though, is that it's often not just having to chase down small amounts of items. Because it operates on a big-box model, its recalls can spiral into massive quantities of stock, leaving the chain significantly out of pocket.

What isn't different about Costco recalls are the reasons that it asks for its stock back. As with other stores, Costco stock can be subject to contamination from various types of dangerous bacteria that work their way into the food at some point in the production process. It can also be contaminated with alien materials like metal and plastic (yuck). One thing that might be a comfort to Costco shoppers, though, is that the store has also been known to recall items because it simply doesn't think they're good enough. Let's check out some of the worst recalls Costco's had to deal with.