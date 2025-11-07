Costco Recalls Nearly 1 Million Bottles Of Kirkland Prosecco: Here's Why

Costco's alcohol department is usually rife with good deals, but one bargain may be a lurking danger in your home. The Consumer Products Safety Commission just announced a safety recall of Costco's Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG for an explosive reason — as in the bottles might literally explode, even when not being handled or used.

According to Costco's distributor for the wine, at least 10 bottles have already burst, with one reported injury. Concerned consumers should check any bottles they have for the UPC code 196633883742 and the Costco item number 1879870.

The 941,100 recalled bottles were sold between April and August 2025, exclusively at Costco locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. If you have one of these bottles at home, wrap it in paper towels or place it in a bag to protect yourself and discard it immediately. Due to the unusual risk involved in handling, Costco does not recommend returning recalled bottles to the store.