Costco Recalls Nearly 1 Million Bottles Of Kirkland Prosecco: Here's Why
Costco's alcohol department is usually rife with good deals, but one bargain may be a lurking danger in your home. The Consumer Products Safety Commission just announced a safety recall of Costco's Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG for an explosive reason — as in the bottles might literally explode, even when not being handled or used.
According to Costco's distributor for the wine, at least 10 bottles have already burst, with one reported injury. Concerned consumers should check any bottles they have for the UPC code 196633883742 and the Costco item number 1879870.
The 941,100 recalled bottles were sold between April and August 2025, exclusively at Costco locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. If you have one of these bottles at home, wrap it in paper towels or place it in a bag to protect yourself and discard it immediately. Due to the unusual risk involved in handling, Costco does not recommend returning recalled bottles to the store.
Exploding bottles are a known concern for carbonated drinks
In September, the chain issued a safety notice for the same product and problem, which became one of the worst Costco recalls in 2025 so far. Months later, the apparently ongoing issue now has regulatory agencies' attention. The cause of Costco's bottle problems is unknown, but it's far from the only store or brand to face them.
In 2015, Trader Joe's recalled its Triple Ginger Brew over reports of exploding bottles. That cause was never identified, though it's thought that the issue may have been over-fermentation creating too much carbonation, which then pushed the glass past its breaking point. However, since Prosecco is fermented in vats rather than individual bottles, the story behind Costco's woes may not be that simple.
Sometimes, though, bursting bottles of bubbles can inspire innovation. The origin story of Snapple runs though the brand's first formula, a naturally carbonated apple juice. However, the founders didn't account for extra pressure put on the glass by fermenting apple juice in each bottle. Once they started bursting open, the drink was eventually tweaked. Unfortunately, the fix for Costco's issues won't be so simple, as there probably isn't a market for flat Prosecco.