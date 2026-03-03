The 10 Most Popular Burger Chains In The US, Ranked
Any country as big as the United States is going to be home to many cuisines and flagship dishes. The fast food burger, though, might be the most iconic American culinary export. This culinary love affair has history, too: The first fast food burger chain in America was not McDonald's, even though McDonald's probably carries the most weight as a global icon. We love our burgers in this country, so why not have some fun and rank them?
To compile this list, I've done two things. One was scouring Reddit, YouTube, social media, and elsewhere on the internet to see what customers were saying about these burgers. As well as that, though, I've also spent around 30 years sampling these burgers over and over again. Maybe I'm too young to have eaten at Burger Chef when it took over the Midwest, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a chain burger in the contiguous 48 that I haven't tried. Cheeseburgers are hands-down my favorite food, and I love a fast-food burger.
If you're one of those people who clicks on YouTube videos debating the merits of In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack, just so you can yell "what about Culver's" in your empty apartment? Then you and I are kindred spirits. Here's my ranking of the best burger chains in the U.S.
10. Burger King
The audacity of the name really sticks out when you're doing a ranking. Burger King stakes its claim to the throne by flame-broiling its beef patties. Even if there's not an actual charcoal-fire grill in the back of the fast food restaurant, the cooking process does give B.K.'s patties a delicious signature taste. The chain is known primarily for the Whopper, which some online call their favorite fast food burger. One Reddit commenter emphasized value, praising the size of Burger King's burgers and calling the chain "the best bang for your buck," while some online reviewers highlight the Rodeo Whopper, which comes with onion rings.
For me, the main draw with Burger King is the flame-broiled patties. Any time I can get a good burger and onion rings is a good time. Give it a little hint of char from real flames, and I can be happy. That said, B.K. is never my go-to choice. The menu as a whole has few options that I like, and I sort of resent that I have to ask for cheese on a Whopper. There are few burgers in the world I'd prefer to eat without cheese, and none of them are fast food patties.
9. White Castle
If you bring up White Castle in conversation, someone is inevitably going to say that the chain is "fantastic for what it is," and that's true enough. I would contend that there's more to White Castle than meets the eye. For one thing, the story behind how White Castle got its name reveals a company goal of keeping things clean, which is admirable for fast food. There's also compelling culinary and business history here, too. White Castle was one of the first fast food burger chains, and the chain's model for standardization of portions has been influential. Between the steamed patty and bun, rehydrated onions, and quick cooking, you can't deny that White Castle has its system down to a science.
White Castle's biggest achievement is making the slider the star of the show. I get irrationally excited about sliders. There's something deeply satisfying about eating a slider in three or four bites, taking a beat, and then deciding to have another one. This place probably isn't many people's favorite, but throwing back late-night White Castle burgers is one of the great food experiences. Still, this chain exists in my brain as a snack place, not a burger place. It's not somewhere you go when you're craving the best a burger has to offer, but where you go when you want something that they don't have at a corner store. White Castle makes the list, but it's a ways off from the podium.
8. Jack In The Box
Sourdough Jack, ultimate cheeseburger, classic smashed Jack — there are plenty of solid burger options at Jack In The Box. One thing you'll get here and almost nowhere else? Burgers with two types of cheese. The bacon ultimate cheeseburger, for instance, comes with American and Swiss cheeses.
After a somewhat low year in 2025, Jack In The Box resolved to rebound with big changes. While you can find people who still love the chain, those comments are often met with nostalgia for the way Jack used to be. Others complain about Jack In The Box getting expensive. There are those of us who remember those glory days, and hope that it can recover the old magic.
The chain's recent downturn does mean that it falls pretty low in my rankings. That said, I'll give Jack In The Box points for innovation. Not only did this chain invent the two-way drive-thru order box, but eating at Jack In The Box as a teenager was my first experience with ciabatta bread. I'm still grateful to the chain for that experience. Even if it's not in my regular rotation, I've never had that bad of a burger here.
7. Checkers and Rally's
If the last time you saw a Checkers and Rally's logo was in the frozen section at your local grocery store, then it's time for a road trip. Like a stock car racer, you won't want to stop until you see, well, checkered flags. Vroom vroom, it's burger time. Checkers and Rally's has been praised for its quality food and low prices. Many people go to bat for the Big Buford burger — and why not? It's got two juicy patties, the full complement of lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, plus generous squeezes of ketchup, mustard, and mayo. It's a fully loaded burger. The praise for the seasoned fries here is near-universal, too.
Checker's and Rally's makes a great-but-not-excellent burger, in my opinion. There's a pepperiness to the burgers here, or maybe that's just the lingering taste of seasoned fries. Either way, I enjoy it. Still, nothing catapults Checkers and Rally's into the upper echelon. This chain is the exact midpoint of my personal rankings, and that feels right.
6. Five Guys
After Five Guys began franchising in 2003, it quickly became one of the faces of the fast casual trend of the 2010s. That luster has maybe worn off a bit, as food prices have been climbing in the 2020s. With a price tag of $11.89 for a cheeseburger at the Five Guys I checked, some people contend that Five Guys is too expensive to be considered fast food. That said, there's a quality of ingredients here that cannot be ignored. Most complaints about cost usually have the caveat that Five Guys makes a great product. These are really tasty burgers. Every sandwich is incredibly customizable, meaning you can come back again and again and always be trying a new combination of toppings. The chain even has helpful suggested toppings listed on its website, catering to people who want their burgers to have specific sets of flavors.
Five Guys sits in a strange middle ground for me. Good, quality burgers, sure. The slightly elevated price is a drawback, but that's not my main concern. With two 3.3-ounce patties, the size of the main burger is a touch off-putting. To get a single burger, you have to order the pejorative "little" cheeseburger. There's a time and a place for a burger that's larger than six ounces of beef, and lunchtime is not it.
5. McDonald's
The face of American fast food, for multiple reasons. McDonald's has locations across the globe, and its reputation precedes it. I've even seen restaurants borrow the lyrics to the Big Mac jingle to describe their own burgers. More than just fame, though, there's also the fact that the food here simply tastes good. As one Reddit commenter said, "I could eat a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese every day and not get sick of it."
Of course, McDonald's is sometimes a conversational shorthand for cheap or low quality. Sure, the chain isn't threatening to win a Michelin star any time soon. I'm certainly not arguing that McDonald's is the greatest spot for burger lovers. Still, the sheer amount of very good options here is staggering. Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McDouble, Daily Double — all of those burgers bring something unique to the table. The toppings are varied, too: A McDouble keeps things simple with ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles, while the Big Mac has its famous special sauce and crispy lettuce.
No one should say McDonald's is the best. I think, though, that the burgers at the Golden Arches deserve recognition for being constantly imitated and yet never totally duplicated. Whether you prefer a Big Mac or a Double Quarter Pounder, you know you can get something tasty at Ronald's house. Yes, there are better burgers out there, but McDonald's still merits a high ranking.
4. Wendy's
Two peculiarities stick in the mind about burgers at Wendy's. One is the corners of those square patties peaking out from under the bun. If you're anything like me, you save a corner for the last bite. One last bit of beefy taste to linger on the palate. That ties in with the other memorable thing about Wendy's burgers, which is how the chain uses fresh, never-frozen beef. I'm not the only person who can taste the difference. Link Neal of Good Mythical Morning on YouTube called Wendy's "the best burger if you isolate it." Hey, no one's buying a burger for the tomato. The main component of the sandwich needs to be on point, and Wendy's delivers. Of course, the crisp lettuce and juicy tomato are big selling points for a Dave's single. Both burger and veggies at Wendy's are good quality.
Another thing Wendy's has going for it is relatively low prices, in spite of the inflation of the early 2020s. Some say they think Wendy's has the best value deal in the fast food game, and value menu burgers like the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger are excellent. For me, Wendy's is easily the best of the nationwide chains. Maybe it's the fresh beef, or maybe the square patty tricks me into thinking I'm eating something special. If you're looking for good off-menu items, Wendy's secret menu burgers are great, too. Whatever it is about Wendy's, the place is my go-to on road trips.
3. In-N-Out
If you've never had In-N-Out, but you spend time on the internet, then chances are good that you're sick of hearing about the place. Trust me when I say, though, that the burgers are absolutely worth the hype — but not quite so much that you should book a flight to Los Angeles purely for the chance to go animal style. Being a resident of the Midwest, I have only had In-N-Out a couple of times. The limited reach of this chain is part of the reason it falls below the top two. How highly I'm ranking this place should tell you how good an animal style burger is, though, and how much I appreciate In-N-Out's no-nonsense menu.
One thing people seem to like about In-N-Out is how, despite its cult following and outsized reputation, the restaurant manages to be a relatively simple throwback to old-school burger joints. The ingredients are fresh, the patties are small and inexpensive, and the burger is customizable.
You'll find this spot near the top of many internet rankings, and deservedly so. Some praise the size, price, and taste, and they're right to do so. There's something to be said for a fast food spot that loves burgers enough to have specially trained butchers making patties by hand every day. There's also something to be said about the genius of cooking a burger patty in mustard. In-N-Out might get hyped up, but I, for one, was not disappointed.
2. Culver's
This Midwestern chain, specializing in butterburgers, is another regional chain that's worth the hype. People have praised it as having not only the best burgers, but the best fish and onion rings, too. "Nothing comes close to Culver's," said one Reddit commenter, talking specifically about regional burgers. Even if having locations in 26 states stretches the definition of "regional," Culver's wears its origins on its sleeve. Between butterburgers, cheese curds, and frozen custard, this is a restaurant that could only exist near endless cow pastures. Culver's respects the animal, too. The burgers are made from fresh, never frozen beef, and are cooked to order.
Call me a homer for living in Chicago and ranking Culver's second if you want. I'll contend that Culver's is every bit as good as people say it is. Using fresh beef and buttering the buns goes a long way. The patty melts are great, too — both a standard sourdough melt and the funkier Wisconsin Swiss melt are excellent choices for those who like toasted bread. Every time I've tried a limited edition burger from this place, I've loved it. Oh, and if you ever want to switch things up? Culver's has one of the best chain restaurant fried fish baskets out there. The whole menu here is great, but I regret to inform my Midwestern neighbors that Culver's still takes second place.
1. Shake Shack
One of the chains at the forefront of the smash burger trend, Shake Shack takes beef patties seriously. Using fresh beef, seasoned simply with salt and pepper, these burgers get smashed on the grill until they're crispy but not overcooked. A Shackburger is topped simply with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and Shack sauce. Put all that on a perfectly squishy, but not soggy, potato bun? Absolute burger nirvana. Personally, I like adding cherry peppers. They're finely diced enough to not be obstructive, and the spice and acid are such welcome additions to the overall taste.
The internet is full of burger debates, and you can find plenty of people who have Shake Shack high in their personal rankings. The crispiness of the patties is a big selling point, too.
If you ask me, Shake Shack gets the nod over In-N-Out for having a farther reach, while it gets the nod over Culver's because of the looser pack on the patty and the crispiness on the beef. If it helps bolster the case for Shake Shack, I'll admit that this is the only spot on this list that I'll eat on my birthday. There's a Goldilocks feeling every time I eat a Shake Shack burger, where I feel like I could have more, but am content without more. It leaves me satiated but not stuffed, and I'm already thinking about my next one.