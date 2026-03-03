The 10 Most Popular Burger Chains In The US, Ranked

Any country as big as the United States is going to be home to many cuisines and flagship dishes. The fast food burger, though, might be the most iconic American culinary export. This culinary love affair has history, too: The first fast food burger chain in America was not McDonald's, even though McDonald's probably carries the most weight as a global icon. We love our burgers in this country, so why not have some fun and rank them?

To compile this list, I've done two things. One was scouring Reddit, YouTube, social media, and elsewhere on the internet to see what customers were saying about these burgers. As well as that, though, I've also spent around 30 years sampling these burgers over and over again. Maybe I'm too young to have eaten at Burger Chef when it took over the Midwest, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a chain burger in the contiguous 48 that I haven't tried. Cheeseburgers are hands-down my favorite food, and I love a fast-food burger.

If you're one of those people who clicks on YouTube videos debating the merits of In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack, just so you can yell "what about Culver's" in your empty apartment? Then you and I are kindred spirits. Here's my ranking of the best burger chains in the U.S.