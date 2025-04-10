The Difference Between A McDonald's Big Mac And A Double Quarter Pounder

A fast food giant like McDonald's offers a huge variety of burgers across its worldwide menus. But two standards you can find at just about any McDonald's in the world are the Big Mac and the Double Quarter Pounder. These two sandwiches form the backbone of an expansive burger lineup, representing different types of McDonald's sandwich experiences.

Advertisement

There are many differences between a Big Mac and a Double Quarter Pounder, perhaps the most obvious being the beef. McDonald's doesn't use the same beef patties for each burger. The Double Quarter Pounder uses large patties of fresh, never frozen ground beef. Each patty weighs 4.25 ounces — a little more than a quarter of a pound, hence the sandwich's name — before being cooked to order.

On the other hand, the Big Mac's smaller patties are flash-frozen after assembly to preserve freshness, and cooked from frozen on the grill. McDonald's uses these same patties for many of its more affordable burgers, like the plain hamburger and cheeseburger, likely reflecting a lower per-unit cost than the larger, fresher quarter-pound patties. But the differences between these burgers go far beyond the meat and into the realm of toppings.

Advertisement