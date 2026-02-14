8 Big Jack In The Box Changes To Look Out For In 2026

No business starts the year with small goals, but Jack In The Box has some big ambitions for 2026. Between a 75th birthday, new menu items, the revival of old menu items, technological innovations, and a cup-based crusade against shrinkflation, the chain is truly big game hunting this year. Underestimate Jack In The Box's ability to innovate at your own peril.

Though Jack In The Box once had a completely unexpected name, now its branding is iconic enough to adorn streetwear (more on that later). The menu's not all burgers and cheap tacos, either. Jack In The Box is also a fast food restaurant that serves gluten-free breakfast items, and the sheer number of beverage options available is a draw by itself.

The chain is also looking to rebound from a down year in 2025. Looking at what's on the docket, the brand just might be able to do that and more. Sure, Jack In The Box might not be the most famous burger chain with a clown mascot, but this restaurant has definitely carved out a place for itself in the fast food landscape. As Jack In The Box celebrates 75 years, here are some things to be on the lookout for in 2026.