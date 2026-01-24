America's First Fast Food Burger Chain Wasn't McDonald's
When you think of fast-food burger chains, McDonald's might be one of the first ones that comes to mind. The chain was established in 1940 and began an international expansion in 1967, culminating in more than 36,000 locations in more than 100 countries today. While many people have fond memories of dining at these restaurants while growing up, McDonald's wasn't the first fast-food burger chain to be founded. That honor actually goes to White Castle, which is more than 100 years old.
You might be surprised to hear that the first White Castle opened in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, nearly two decades before the first McDonald's. It was the brainchild of insurance salesman Billy Ingram and local cook Walt Anderson, who chose the name and its water tower appearance to symbolize cleanliness and strength. With its success, more locations opened in 1923.
While White Castle is clearly America's first fast-food burger-specific chain, there's some contention over its other credentials. Some people position Nathan's Famous as the oldest fast-food chain in the United States, because it was founded in 1916. However, it was a hot dog stand and didn't open its second location until 1955. Another contender for the first restaurant chain in America is A&W Restaurants, which was established in 1919. At the time, though, it was a roadside root beer stand, and it didn't become a chain until 1926, when franchising started.
How the menu at White Castle has changed from then to now
Since the first White Castle opened, the menu has featured the Original Slider, making it — you guessed it – the oldest fast-food menu item you can still order. Those 1921 beef patties were seared and seasoned before being topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, Roma tomatoes, and lettuce — all placed on a tiny signature bun and sold for just 5 cents. Today, the beef patties are steam-grilled atop onions, topped with pickles, and placed on a bun, and each costs $1.25 (although prices may vary by location).
The only other items on the original menu were apple pie, coffee, and Coca-Cola. While the apple pie is no longer available, the other two are still available today. The menu has also grown exponentially since the beginning, now featuring milkshakes, breakfast sliders, chicken sliders, and three dessert options on a stick — fudge-dipped brownie, gooey buttercake, and strawberry cheesecake. The sliders are available in shareable meals, 30-count Crave Cases, and 100-count Crave Crates. Also, there are several sides to choose from, and in Daily Meal's ranking of every White Castle side item, the classic crinkle-cut French fries are the favorite.
As of 2020, there were fewer than 400 White Castle locations in 14 states. That means there's a high chance you won't find one nearby. If you look in your local grocery store's frozen section, you may find the infamous sliders and some sides. On the other hand, you could make your own version of White Castle sliders at home.