America's First Fast Food Burger Chain Wasn't McDonald's

When you think of fast-food burger chains, McDonald's might be one of the first ones that comes to mind. The chain was established in 1940 and began an international expansion in 1967, culminating in more than 36,000 locations in more than 100 countries today. While many people have fond memories of dining at these restaurants while growing up, McDonald's wasn't the first fast-food burger chain to be founded. That honor actually goes to White Castle, which is more than 100 years old.

You might be surprised to hear that the first White Castle opened in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, nearly two decades before the first McDonald's. It was the brainchild of insurance salesman Billy Ingram and local cook Walt Anderson, who chose the name and its water tower appearance to symbolize cleanliness and strength. With its success, more locations opened in 1923.

While White Castle is clearly America's first fast-food burger-specific chain, there's some contention over its other credentials. Some people position Nathan's Famous as the oldest fast-food chain in the United States, because it was founded in 1916. However, it was a hot dog stand and didn't open its second location until 1955. Another contender for the first restaurant chain in America is A&W Restaurants, which was established in 1919. At the time, though, it was a roadside root beer stand, and it didn't become a chain until 1926, when franchising started.