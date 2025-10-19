The 10 Best Chain Restaurant Fried Fish Baskets You Need To Try

Fried fish baskets are a one-dish refutation of the idea that good plates need to be colorful. Golden-brown fish, golden-brown fries, dark brown hush puppies, white tartar sauce, white coleslaw — you're not exactly eating the rainbow, here. Yet a fried fish basket is one of the great American traditions. From the Atlantic to the Great Lakes to the Pacific and every river and lake in between, people in the United States love fried fish. We want to celebrate the magic that happens to fried fish baskets when you add another American specialty: the chain restaurant.

Yes, chain restaurants can do fried fish well. Not everyone has the luxury of living near a coast or river, scoping out where the local fishers eat after their early-morning expeditions. That's where chain restaurants come in — sometimes, you just need to hack the menu at Long John Silver's. Here are our favorite fried fish baskets that you could conceivably enjoy in lots of places.