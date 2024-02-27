The Story Behind How White Castle Got Its Name

For residents in the Midwest and Northeast, White Castle is the premiere location for burger sliders. What's more, the opening of its Wichita, Kansas restaurant in 1921 laid the foundations of America's fast food industry. Shaped like a medieval castle, many customers likely think that the restaurant drew inspiration from the Middle Ages. After all, it wouldn't look out of place at a Renaissance fair.

However, the actual origin of White Castle's name has a more modern (at least relatively) and domestic point of origin. Co-founders Walt Anderson and Billy Ingram created the name for their restaurant as a counterpoint to Upton Sinclair's exposé "The Jungle." Sinclair's book shone a light on the restaurant and meat industry, illustrating many of the unsanitary practices of the time.

As a result, it created a stigma around ground beef and restaurants, which wasn't ideal for the two co-founders running a burger shack. So, the pair named their business White Castle to signal to customers the purity of their food. White symbolizes purity and is often used in religious and wedding imagery. A castle is a symbol of structural integrity and permanence. Combined, it signaled to customers that its meat and food were safe. Consequently, it is a restaurant that has, in many ways, stood the test of time.