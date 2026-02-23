18 Iconic Fast Food Sauces You Can Buy On Amazon

Sometimes the real star of a fast food meal is the sauce. In fact, some fast food sauces are so beloved that there are a plethora of copycat recipes on the internet — we even have dupe recipes for the Raising Cane's sauce and the Shake Shack special sauce, for example. While it can definitely be fun to recreate a tasty sauce from scratch, it is also useful to just have a bottle of the official version on hand in your kitchen. Plenty of fast food places sell their sauces in store, but what you may not know is that you can actually get quite a few of these popular fast food sauces on Amazon, which may be more convenient for you.

We compiled this list of 19 iconic fast food sauces that are available on Amazon so you don't have to go searching for them yourself. After all, not all fast food brands offer their sauces online, so if you are searching for something like Wendy's creamy sriracha or the Burger King zesty sauce, then you unfortunately won't find those on Amazon. For anything not on this list, you can read our guide on what your favorite fast food sauces are made of, so you can see about DIY-ing them yourself.

But this list does include sauces from many popular fast food chains, such as Chick-Fil-A, Popeyes, Panda Express, and more — all of which have super yummy sauces that you will love having in your kitchen. So, read on to see which of your favorite sauces you can easily get your hands on.