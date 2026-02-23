18 Iconic Fast Food Sauces You Can Buy On Amazon
Sometimes the real star of a fast food meal is the sauce. In fact, some fast food sauces are so beloved that there are a plethora of copycat recipes on the internet — we even have dupe recipes for the Raising Cane's sauce and the Shake Shack special sauce, for example. While it can definitely be fun to recreate a tasty sauce from scratch, it is also useful to just have a bottle of the official version on hand in your kitchen. Plenty of fast food places sell their sauces in store, but what you may not know is that you can actually get quite a few of these popular fast food sauces on Amazon, which may be more convenient for you.
We compiled this list of 19 iconic fast food sauces that are available on Amazon so you don't have to go searching for them yourself. After all, not all fast food brands offer their sauces online, so if you are searching for something like Wendy's creamy sriracha or the Burger King zesty sauce, then you unfortunately won't find those on Amazon. For anything not on this list, you can read our guide on what your favorite fast food sauces are made of, so you can see about DIY-ing them yourself.
But this list does include sauces from many popular fast food chains, such as Chick-Fil-A, Popeyes, Panda Express, and more — all of which have super yummy sauces that you will love having in your kitchen. So, read on to see which of your favorite sauces you can easily get your hands on.
Chick-Fil-A Sauce
The signature Chick-Fil-A sauce is a classic — which is why we gave it the top spot in our ranking of every Chick-Fil-A sauce. It is a smoky, tangy sauce and is made with ingredients such as barbecue sauce, mustard, sugar, and spices. Buy a bottle of this sauce and use it on your own chicken sandwiches (whether it's a copycat Chick-Fil-A sandwich or not) or homemade burgers. Or, use it as a dipping sauce for fries or even roasted veggies.
Buy an 8-ounce bottle of the Chick-Fil-A sauce from Amazon for $8.99.
Taco Bell Baja Creamy Sauce
If you are a Taco Bell fan, then you are probably familiar with its creamy Baja sauce. This sauce is made with ingredients such as dried red bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, and dried garlic, as well as egg yolks and milk to give it the creamy texture. Taste-wise, it has just the right amount of heat to add a little punch to your tacos or burritos. If you have a bottle at home, you will want to add it to just about everything — including any homemade crunch wraps, which are super easy to make yourself.
Buy a 12-ounce bottle of Taco Bell Baja sauce from Amazon for $9.70.
Popeyes Blackened Ranch Dipping Sauce
If you are a ranch lover, then you may want to prioritize buying this blackened ranch dipping sauce from Popeyes. This sauce has all of the features that you love about traditional ranch — a creamy texture, as well as a tangy and rich taste — but with a bit more depth of flavor thanks to the inclusion of a blackening seasoning blend.
Buy an 18-ounce bottle of Popeyes blackened ranch dipping sauce from Amazon for $4.78.
Panda Express Orange Sauce
The orange chicken is easily the most popular and well-known dish at Panda Express — which is why the chain sells a staggering amount of it each year. With this in mind, if there is one sauce that you are going to want from Panda Express, it is probably the orange sauce. The sauce — which is zesty, sweet, and savory all at once — can be used for more than just recreating the Panda Express orange chicken at home. You can use it as a dipping sauce for things like spring rolls or gyoza. Or, you can switch it up and use it to make tofu or pork doused in orange sauce for a different take on the popular dish.
Buy a two-pack of 20.75-ounce bottles of the Panda Express orange sauce from Amazon for $16.72.
Arby's Sauce
The Arby's Sauce has the tag line "a sauce for all the meats," which is why you should keep a bottle of it on hand, since you can pair it with just about any meat dish that you may cook at home. Perhaps you will even use it on a roast beef sandwich if you want to make an Arby's-inspired meal. It is a tangy and sweet sauce made with ingredients like vinegar, onion, and garlic.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Arby's Sauce from Amazon for $14.
Chick-Fil-A Polynesian Sauce
There are plenty of delicious sauces at Chick-Fil-A beyond its signature sauce, such as the Polynesian sauce (which we placed third in our ranking, by the way). The Polynesian sauce is a sweet and sour concoction made with the likes of sugar, tomato paste, paprika, vinegar, and garlic. Buy a bottle of this sauce and use it as a dipping sauce for homemade chicken nuggets (which you should shallow fry for maximum juiciness, by the way) or drizzle it over chicken thighs for a tasty, elevated meal.
Buy an 8-ounce bottle of Chick-Fil-A Polynesian sauce from Amazon for $9.39.
Whataburger Spicy Ketchup
It is not every day that you come across a ketchup that has a kick of heat to it — but that is exactly what you get when you use Whataburger's spicy ketchup. This condiment gets its spiciness thanks to the inclusion of jalapeño peppers, which are paired with ingredients like tomato concentrate, sugar, and spices to make a sauce that has everything that you love about ketchup but with an irresistible infusion of spiciness.
Buy a three pack of the 20-ounce Whataburger spicy ketchup from Amazon for $18.99.
Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic Sauce
When it comes to wing flavors at Buffalo Wild Wings, it is hard to beat the parmesan garlic (which we literally placed in the top spot in our ranking of every flavor of wing the chain). With that in mind, you are going to want to grab a bottle of this sauce for you to use for your own purposes, whether that means coating homemade chicken wings in it or finding other ways to enjoy this yummy sauce. The sauce has so much going for it — it's cheesy, garlicky, savory, and creamy.
Buy a 12-ounce bottle of the Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan garlic sauce from Amazon for $3.68.
Arby's Horsey Sauce
Arby's Horsey Sauce gets its name thanks to one key ingredient: horseradish powder. For anyone unfamiliar, horseradish comes from the horseradish plant and is often used in condiments. It is pungent and packs a bit of a spicy punch. If this sounds intriguing to you, then you may want to get your hands on a bottle of Arby's horsey sauce, which lets the flavor of horseradish be front and center.
Buy a 12-ounce bottle of Arby's Horsey Sauce from Amazon for $2.98.
Popeyes Sweet Heat Dipping Sauce
Here is another option from Popeyes: the sweet heat dipping sauce. This one is perfect for anyone who loves the combination of sweet and spicy flavors, especially in the form of a delicious sauce that is made with honey and Aleppo pepper hot sauce. The ingredients come together to make the perfect balance of flavors — it is not too hot (it's deemed medium spicy) but still packs enough heat to balance out the sweetness from the honey and sugar. You can use this sauce in place of hot honey — and you can use our guide to the best ways to cook with hot honey.
Buy an 18-ounce bottle of Popeyes sweet heat dipping sauce from Amazon for $6.99.
Whataburger Creamy Pepper Sauce
The creamy pepper sauce from Whataburger is savory, smoky, tangy, and spicy all at once. In other words, it is a delicious sauce with plenty of depth of flavor. Keep a bottle of this in your fridge to add to dishes like homemade Argentinian beef burgers or wood-smoked chicken burgers — and add a side of the sauce to dip fries into, as well. The only thing to note about this sauce is that it is only available in a four pack on Amazon, so you will want to make sure you test it out at the nearest Whataburger before you commit to this bulk buy.
Buy a four pack of 15.5-ounce bottles of the Whataburger creamy pepper sauce from Amazon for $32.99.
Panda Express Sweet Chili Sauce
Panda Express offers more than just the iconic orange sauce — for something different, you can buy a bottle of the sweet chili sauce. This sauce is another option for anyone who loves the sweet-spicy combination — it contains red jalapeño and chili garlic sauce, as well as sugar, to create the balance of flavors. You can use this sauce to coat chicken or beef or simply use it as a dipping sauce for spring rolls and other appetizers.
Buy a two pack of 20.75-ounce bottles of the Panda Express sweet chili sauce from Amazon for $20.37.
Popeyes Mardi Gras Mustard Dipping Sauce
Popeyes' Mardi Gras mustard dipping sauce is a Creole mustard, which, for anyone unfamiliar, is a spiced mustard that incorporates horseradish and Creole seasoning (including paprika, garlic, and onion). If you like trying different varieties of mustard — such as Dijon, brown, or honey mustard — then you will want to give this flavorful one a try, too. There are plenty of uses for Popeyes' Mardi Gras mustard — use it as a condiment on sandwiches, as an ingredient in a homemade salad dressing, or as a dipping sauce.
Buy an 18-ounce bottle of Popeyes Mardi Gras mustard from Amazon for $6.99.
Buffalo Wild Wings Hot Sauce
Next up, we have another option from Buffalo Wild Wings: the hot sauce. Buffalo Wild Wings actually has multiple types of hot sauce, all of varying heat. This is the classic Buffalo hot sauce, which is described as having "major" heat — so, in other words, it is hotter than the mild but maybe not quite as spicy as the Blazin' Knockout sauce (which is made with nine different hot peppers). Buy this to use as a go-to hot sauce on chicken wings or any other dish that you think needs an extra kick.
Buy a 12-ounce bottle of the Buffalo Wild Wings hot sauce from Amazon for $13.99.
Whataburger Spicy Jalapeño Ranch
Whataburger's spicy ketchup is not the only option for when you want a new, exciting, spicy take on a classic condiment. There's also the spicy jalapeño ranch. Of course, traditional ranch is delicious in its own right, but sometimes you are just in the mood for a version with a little kick to it, which is why you should keep this spicy jalapeño ranch from Whataburger in your kitchen. It is made with green jalapeño peppers for the heat, as well as egg yolk, distilled vinegar, garlic, onion, and more. Use this sauce for anything that you would put regular ranch on — just make sure you are in the mood for a bit of extra heat.
Buy a 14.5-ounce bottle of Whataburger spicy jalapeño ranch from Amazon for $19.25.
Zaxby's Zax Sauce
Zaxby's Zax sauce is perfect for fried chicken (just like the fried chicken that the chain is famous for). It is a creamy, tangy, smoky sauce with a recipe that is kept a secret, making it fast food's biggest mystery. While the bottle may reveal some of the sauce's ingredients (such as tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and egg yolk), we still don't know the exact recipe, making it harder to recreate a copycat version at home. So, it is best for Zaxby's fans to just stock up on bottles of the Zax sauce to enjoy with all of their favorite fried chicken recipes.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Zaxby's Zax sauce from Amazon for $13.99.
Panda Express Honey Sesame Sauce
In our ultimate ranking of Panda Express menu items, we placed the honey sesame chicken in the number three spot, just after beef and broccoli at number two and the iconic orange chicken in the top spot. In other words, we think that the honey sesame is the second best chicken dish at Panda Express — and the sauce certainly has something to do with that. The honey sesame sauce has just the right amount of sweetness, without it being overpowering. With this in mind, buy a bottle of Panda's honey sesame sauce for when you're in the mood for something both sweet and savory. Use it to coat chicken or other entree items to take your homemade meal to the next level. Then, don't forget to sprinkle extra sesame seeds on top to really get the Panda Express experience.
Buy a 20.2-ounce bottle of Panda Express honey sesame sauce from Amazon for as low as $8 (prices vary because it's currently only being sold second hand through Amazon, rather than through Amazon directly).
Taco Bell Creamy Avocado Ranch Sauce
For the last fast food sauce on this list, we have another unique take on ranch: Taco Bell's creamy avocado ranch sauce. It has everything that you love about ranch — such as the richness from the buttermilk — as well as the distinct taste of avocado to make one creamy, savory sauce. You not only can use it for all of your tacos, burritos, or quesadillas (or anything else that you might find at Taco Bell), but it also works for sandwiches, wraps, or burgers. Or, simply use it as a dipping sauce for fries, tortilla chips, or veggies.
Buy a 12-ounce bottle of Taco Bell's creamy avocado ranch sauce from Amazon for $2.22.