Shallow-Fry Chicken Nuggets For Maximum Juiciness

While fast food chicken nuggets make for a tasty snack when you need a quick bite, getting them just right at home seems to be a struggle. It's difficult to strike the ideal balance between a crispy, golden-brown exterior and juicy meat inside. Plus, there are so many options when it comes to cooking methods, it can be overwhelming. Do you air fry, deep-fry, or bake your nuggets? If it's maximum juiciness you're after, consider shallow-frying.

When done correctly, shallow-frying chicken nuggets can yield a ton of juiciness and flavor. The shallow-frying technique involves cooking the nuggets in a shallow layer of oil, typically around half the height of the nuggets. Fry thoroughly on one side before flipping to finish them off.

The argument as to why this process produces juicy results concerns temperature. It's best to keep the oil around 350 degrees Fahrenheit when shallow-frying, while deep-frying requires hotter oil (between 365 and 370 degrees Fahrenheit). The lower frying temperature means less of a chance of overcooking the chicken and drying it out, resulting in delicious, juicy nuggets that are crispy on the outside.