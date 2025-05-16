A Viral TikTok Shows Just How Easy It Is To Make A Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme At Home
The Crunchwrap Supreme is a beloved icon of the Taco Bell menu, but you don't even have to go to Taco Bell to get one. Its simple and unpretentious assembly doesn't just keep the menu price low; it also means that a Crunchwrap Supreme is pretty easy to make at home.
On TikTok, a former Taco Bell employee broke down how to cook your own Crunchwrap Supreme. Start by warming a 12-inch tortilla in a pan — you will need the extra size. Place a scoop of your preferred protein in the middle, along with a good amount of nacho cheese. Top it with a crunchy tostada shell, press it, and give it a twist to mix the ingredients. Layer on shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and sour cream. Fold the tortilla edges in over the fillings, making sure they overlap at the center until you have a closed hexagon. Toast it folded side down in a dry pan over medium heat until browned, then flip and repeat.
I'm a former Taco Bell employee, and I'm showing you how to recreate your favorite menu items at home. This week, we're making the iconic Crunchwrap Supreme. It's a little extra work, but you'll get at least six for what it costs to buy two at the drive-thru—and you can load them up however you want. Homemade Crunchwrap Supreme (Taco Bell Dupe) Makes: 6 Crunchwraps Total Estimated Cost: ~$15.00 Cost Per Crunchwrap: ~$2.50 (compared to $5+ at Taco Bell) 1 lb ground beef – $4.00 1 packet taco seasoning (or homemade) – $0.50 6 Old El Paso Grande 12" tortillas – $3.50 6 tostada shells – $2.00 1 cup nacho cheese sauce (Dollar Tree or Fritos dip) – $1.25-$3.00 1 cup sour cream – $1.00 1 cup shredded lettuce – $0.75 1–2 diced tomatoes – $1.00 Instructions: Warm your tortillas: The 12" tortillas are oversized and may not fit in your pan—just rotate them gently to warm. Assemble: In the center of each tortilla, add a scoop of taco meat and a spoonful of nacho cheese. Place a tostada shell on top, press gently, and give it a twist to spread the fillings. Layer with sour cream, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Fold: Starting at one edge, fold the tortilla up and over the center, then continue folding around in a circular motion until it's sealed. Toast: Place the folded side down in a dry skillet over medium heat. Toast until golden, then flip and toast the other side. Serve: Slice in half or enjoy as-is! #FakeoutFriday #CrunchwrapSupreme #TacoBellDupe #CopycatRecipe #EasyMeals #BudgetEats #TacoBellAtHome #homemadefastfoodrestutant #MealHack #FrugalCooking #tacobellsecrets #TacoNight #wevegottacobellathome
Why make your own Crunchwrap Supreme?
Inexpensive base ingredients are part of the reason why Taco Bell is so cheap, but that also means that making Crunchwrap Supremes is even less expensive than buying them. The TikToker estimated the cost of their ingredients to be about $15. That's certainly more than the price of one Crunchwrap Supreme, but with the ingredient haul, they were able to make six Crunchwraps — which would cost over $30 at Taco Bell.
We tested and ranked 21 Taco Bell menu items from worst to best, and the beef Crunchwrap Supreme was our runaway winner. But even though this Taco Bell menu item is pretty much perfect as-is, part of the beauty of a homemade Crunchwrap is that you can customize it.
We tried Taco Bell's limited-time Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme last year, and unfortunately, replacing the tostada shell with a Cheez-It 16 times bigger than normal did not do much for the flavor. But if you're making one at home, you can seek the toasted cheddar taste Taco Bell intended by layering even more regular Cheez-Its into the filling.