A Viral TikTok Shows Just How Easy It Is To Make A Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme At Home

Inexpensive base ingredients are part of the reason why Taco Bell is so cheap, but that also means that making Crunchwrap Supremes is even less expensive than buying them. The TikToker estimated the cost of their ingredients to be about $15. That's certainly more than the price of one Crunchwrap Supreme, but with the ingredient haul, they were able to make six Crunchwraps — which would cost over $30 at Taco Bell.

We tested and ranked 21 Taco Bell menu items from worst to best, and the beef Crunchwrap Supreme was our runaway winner. But even though this Taco Bell menu item is pretty much perfect as-is, part of the beauty of a homemade Crunchwrap is that you can customize it.

We tried Taco Bell's limited-time Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme last year, and unfortunately, replacing the tostada shell with a Cheez-It 16 times bigger than normal did not do much for the flavor. But if you're making one at home, you can seek the toasted cheddar taste Taco Bell intended by layering even more regular Cheez-Its into the filling.