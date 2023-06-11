Easy Copycat Raising Cane's Sauce Recipe
Do registered dietitian nutritionists like fast food? Yes, of course they do. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe for copycat Raising Cane's sauce. Carli tells us, "As a registered dietitian, many people are surprised to hear that I eat fast food, but the truth is sometimes I get a hankering for some fried food goodness. I'm human after all."
If you haven't had a chance to try Raising Cane's before, they are known for their delectable sauce. It's creamy, tangy, seasoned generously, and has a bit of heat. Carli shows us how she recreates this tasty sauce at home using ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen in just 5 minutes.
Gather your ingredients
To make this copycat Raising Cane's sauce, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need mayo, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, Creole seasoning, and a dash of hot sauce.
Add the mayo and ketchup to a small bowl
First things first, grab a small bowl from your cupboard. Then, using a spoon, scoop the mayo and the ketchup into a bowl. Carli notes, "Every good fast food sauce starts with a base of ketchup and mayo, like my personal favorite copycat In N Out Sauce."
Add in the Worcestershire sauce, Creole seasoning, and hot sauce
Next, you will add the remaining ingredients. Add the Worcestershire sauce, Creole seasoning and a dash of hot sauce. Carli says, "I recommend Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning, but you can use Zatarains or Old Bay if you have it. In terms of hot sauce, I like a little vinegar-based heat such as Tabasco, but a Louisiana-style hot sauce would work great here too."
Mix all together and serve with chicken fingers
Once all the ingredients are in the bowl, use a spoon to stir it all together. Once the mixture is smooth, you can serve it up with your favorite chicken fingers. Otherwise, transfer the sauce into an airtight container and store it in the fridge for up to 5 days.
- ½ cup mayo
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning (Tony Chachere's)
- dash of hot sauce such as Tabasco
- Mix all ingredients in a small bowl.
- Enjoy with chicken tenders, fries, and more.
|Calories per Serving
|217
|Total Fat
|22.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|4.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.1 g
|Sodium
|338.5 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g