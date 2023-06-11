Easy Copycat Raising Cane's Sauce Recipe

Do registered dietitian nutritionists like fast food? Yes, of course they do. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe for copycat Raising Cane's sauce. Carli tells us, "As a registered dietitian, many people are surprised to hear that I eat fast food, but the truth is sometimes I get a hankering for some fried food goodness. I'm human after all."

If you haven't had a chance to try Raising Cane's before, they are known for their delectable sauce. It's creamy, tangy, seasoned generously, and has a bit of heat. Carli shows us how she recreates this tasty sauce at home using ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen in just 5 minutes.