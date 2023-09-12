Here's What Your Favorite Fast Food Secret Sauces Are Really Made Of

It seems like every fast food joint has its own special sauce made from an age-old secret recipe. From a thousand-yard view, they all look and taste pretty much the same (with some exceptions) but real fast foodies will know that the subtle differences in sauces are serious business. From fried chicken shacks to burger joints, all sorts of quick service restaurants have a secret sauce that diners hold in high regard partially due to the secrecy itself. When it comes to ranking the best fast food places in America good sauces can give places an edge to outrank the competition.

From Chick-fil-A Sauce to Cane's Sauce, some of the best sauces in the business elevate an already great chain. Have you ever wondered what goes into your favorite fast food sauces though? Well we have, and we did our research to discover what fast food chains' secret sauces are really made of.