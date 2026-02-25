10 Best Mexican Chain Restaurants To Eat At If You're On A Budget
Over the last 12 months, the affordability of Mexican food has come under a fair bit of scrutiny. That's arguably thanks to one restaurant: Good old Chipotle. One of the most prominent Mexican chains around, Chipotle has recently faced a lot of criticism for its continual price hikes, and it doesn't seem particularly concerned about trying to keep its costs down for customers, saying that it will never offer a dollar menu. This has jarred with the folks who eat there because Mexican food is traditionally a wonderful combination of delicious and budget-friendly, and for some, it felt like the cuisine had reached a new level of costliness that there was no coming back from.
However, we come bearing good news, folks. The Mexican chain restaurant scene doesn't revolve around Chipotle. The truth is that there are loads of places where you can still get a good meal for a reasonable price. Yes, you have your Taco Bells and Del Tacos, where you can famously eat plentifully on a budget, but there's also the likes of Chuy's, Chevys Fresh Mex, and Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory, which offer slightly more upmarket experiences without a massive cost. With so many options out there, you'll forget all about that much pricier chain in no time.
1. Taco Bell
Could we possibly discuss budget-friendly Mexican chain restaurants without talking about Taco Bell? We don't think so. It goes without saying that Taco Bell doesn't offer the most authentic Mexican food experience around, and its quality may not be the highest out there. However, if you're not looking to spend too much money, you can't really get better than this fast food giant. Taco Bell's tacos and burritos cost just a few bucks a pop, and while its heftier items are a bit more expensive, it never feels like you can't justify the money you're spending on it. Not only that, but it's constantly refreshing its menu with new dishes and offers, keeping things dynamic while retaining its core favorites.
This chain also knows the importance of offering obvious value to its customers, beyond its already reasonable prices. In January 2026, Taco Bell launched its affordable Luxe Value Menu, which has 10 items on offer for $3 or less. This reaffirmed its commitment to keeping costs down and was no doubt received well by a young and vibrant customer base who appreciate the chain's commitment to affordability. It's not gourmet, but honestly, do you need it to be?
2. On The Border
Mexican chain restaurants often come with a grab-and-go mindset, but sometimes, you just want to sit down and relax — without blowing your budget. For those moments, On The Border's the place to be. The chain has always placed value at the heart of its offering, and its recent purchase by Pappas Restaurants, which saved On The Border from bankruptcy, doesn't look to change that. Instead, its new owners will retain its affordable nature, while simultaneously expanding its menu.
That sounds like good news to us, because if it means that there are even more choices at On The Border's reasonable price point, then we're going to be happy customers. On The Border's entrées are a good balance of value and quality: Most of its two-person fajita meals, which include tortillas, rice, refried beans, condiments, and freshly-cooked meat, come in at around the $30 mark, with some proteins being slightly more expensive. Elsewhere, its signature dishes cost between $15.99 and $22.99, and its appetizers won't set you back too much, either.
On The Border also has a good range of additional ways for its customers to save money, from its Border Rewards scheme, which can give you a discount on certain items like queso, to its App-y Hour and $2 Taco Tuesdays. You'll leave satisfied, and with cash left in your wallet.
3. Del Taco
In the Mexican fast food world, Taco Bell looms above all of its competitors, but don't forget to give Del Taco a try. This fast food chain may not be as big as its famous sibling, but where value for money is concerned, some people think that it's got the edge. Sure, it's got a similar menu, but its price points are very reasonable, and its food and individual ingredients are considered by many to be superior to what you find at Taco Bell. "Don't sleep on Del Taco!" urged a customer on Facebook, who went on to say that it has "better prices and quality food than Taco Bell."
As a fast food joint, you won't pay much to begin with at Del Taco, but it also adds in a few nifty extras to help you save even more money. Del's Value Menu contains 10 items, all of which are only a couple of bucks each (and it should be said that it predates Taco Bell's current Luxe Value menu, which has the same concept, by a few years). More recently, Del Taco dropped a $2.99 micro meal, featuring a burrito, fries, and donut bites in one nifty little box, and it also made waves with its seafood value menu. Even if you steer clear of its deals, though, you'll still be able to keep your spending moderate here — and get some great food in the process.
4. Chuy's
In today's value-driven restaurant scene, it feels like every eatery is doing as much as it can to offer money off your meal. Well, Chuy's isn't doing that. Instead, it makes sure that its dishes are already good value for money, and that you weren't spending too much in the first place. Chuy's, which was acquired by Darden in 2024, has a host of reasonably priced entrées. Its tacos and enchiladas are an awesome choice if you want to eat big but spend less (the latter start at just under $13). Its Meal Bundles are also an excellent way to save money if you're dining with the whole family — and its portions are generous enough that even if you're opting for a more bespoke way to put your meal together by ordering individual items, you'll still make sure that no one leaves hungry.
Plus, we absolutely love a Mexican chain restaurant that understands the power of a cheap margarita, and Chuy's doesn't disappoint. Its Chuy's Famous Frozen Ritas start at $7.69, the same price as its House Rocks Margarita. You can get a gallon (yes, a gallon) of frozen margs for under $60, too. All of this is served in an unfussy atmosphere that still allows you to sit back and breathe. We're big fans.
5. Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's Southwest Grill isn't the kind of place you'd take a Valentine's date to. That's not to say that it doesn't do good food — it's just that the whole point of it is that it's speedy, tasty, and affordable. As such, while it may not be a restaurant to propose to your beloved in, it's definitely a joint to hit up if you want some reasonably priced Mexican cuisine. The Moe's menu is, at a baseline, very affordable, but it takes it to the next level with its bevy of value options and offers, which it runs very regularly. Perhaps the most visible of these, and one of the cheapest, is its Moe Value Meal, in which you get a burrito (with your choice of Moe's proteins) together with chips, salsa, queso, and a drink, all for $9.95. In this economy? That's a steal.
This focus on value has been a big hit for Moe's, which has observed that people are increasingly looking for smaller options at a low price point. It bolsters these value offers with its Moe Rewards scheme, which gives customers access to a bunch of perks and freebies, including a birthday reward and periodic random offers. Add in those unlimited chips and cups of salsa when you get yourself a meal, and this is a place that provides a lot of bang for your buck.
6. Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex might be a touch more expensive than some other Mexican chains (although it's by no means overpriced), but just wait till we tell you about its Happy Hour. Chevys has one of the best happy hour offers we've ever seen from a restaurant. It's not just one hour, or even two, but six. From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. every single day, you can grab $4 pints of draft beer, $6 house margaritas, and a bunch of appetizers, snacks, and even full meals for barely any spend whatsoever. Given that it runs over what the vast majority of people would consider dinner time, taking advantage of it is an excellent way to eat and drink for barely any money at all. Unsurprisingly, customers love it.
Chevys also has an array of other deals and specials for cost-savvy customers, including its $1 Wednesday offer, where kids under 12 eat for a single dollar when you buy an adult entrée. Plus, even if you're not taking advantage of any of these, eating there is far from costly. Its cheese enchilada meal will set you back around $14, while its meat-based options are only slightly more expensive, and its other entrées won't cost the earth.
7. QDoba
Prices at Chipotle got the better of you? Head on down to QDoba instead. This Mexican chain is similar to its better-known alternative, but it's ever-so-slightly cheaper, while still offering excellent food and good vibes across the board. It's no wonder that customers are increasingly seeing it as a viable alternative and have started praising it more fervently. "I went to Qdoba the other day. And have been back twice already," said a pleased diner on Facebook. "They are super nice and a kids meal is a good adult meal for $6.25 ... I wanted to recommend them as they were not packed and I was surprised." That's as glowing an endorsement as any.
Now, it should be said that QDoba, like Chipotle, has a fast-casual service style, so don't expect a huge amount of hands-on attention for your money. However, its prices definitely reflect that. A Chicken Queso bowl from the chain is just $11, the same cost as its Street Style Chicken Tacos and several other entrées. It's a great option for a speedy lunch or dinner, and like all good chains, it has a pretty impressive rewards scheme, which gives you access to free birthday rewards, random offers, and queso and chips on the house when you join.
8. Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
We think that Baja Fresh Mexican Grill should be a little bigger than it is. Actually, no, we don't — if it were, it might lose what keeps customers coming back, which is excellent value that gives you fresh food at a reasonable cost. It's no wonder that it feels like a bit of a well-kept secret by the people who dine there. "I've been coming to this restaurant consistently for the past 10+ years because I believe it's one of the very best values in a healthy meal in the city," said a customer on Yelp, while another on Facebook praised it for offering "healthy fresh food on a budget." Guys, keep it down, you might spoil it for everyone else!
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill's prices are broadly comparable to places like Chipotle or QDoba, but its super-fresh ingredients and generally high quality make its dishes feel like you're getting a steal. Its flagship menu item, the Baja Burrito, starts at just under $10, and it's packed with protein, veggies, cheese, and guacamole for a hearty meal. Baja Fresh's Club Baja Rewards also makes it easy to save cash on future visits, and the 50 bonus points you get when signing up give you a good head start on those free goodies.
9. Tijuana Flats
Tijuana Flats sits somewhere between super-cheap Mexican food options like Taco Bell and Del Taco, and slightly pricier fast-casual spots like Chipotle. This basically means that it has the best of both worlds: Affordable food that still has a pretty good quality and flavor to it. Tijuana Flats has long been value-driven in its approach to food and dining, and its current prices reflect this mindset, with burrito and bowl meals starting at just $8.99. Its Taco Meal is a particular steal: For $5.99, you get a taco of your choosing, chips, and a drink. Perfect for a quick bite that won't leave your purse feeling light.
Tijuana Flats also helps its customers save money by offering deals throughout the week — and we've got to say that it's pretty generous on that front. On Taco Tuesdaze, you can get a two-taco meal for $7.99, and on Throwback Thursdaze, it's a burrito or a bowl meal for $8.99. Head there on a Saturday, and you can grab two entrées, two drinks, and a starter for $24. Combine this with its Flathead Rewards scheme (which gives you a free burrito or tacos when you sign up), and you could be saving a lot of money over time.
10. Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory
Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory may not be the largest Mexican chain restaurant out there, but one thing it goes really big on is value. This Texas-based concept has been dishing out tacos, enchiladas, and tamales since 1983, and it's managed to retain its sense of affordability (and its warm atmosphere) ever since. While its regular menu prices are pretty modest, its specials and deals are really where it shines. Rosa's Taco Tuesday offer, for example, gives customers $6.65 taco plates all day, while its family meals make feeding your gang on a budget very easy. Chile verde for three, accompanied with a dozen flour tortillas and a pint of rice and beans, for just $24.99? Yes, please.
Indeed, the prices at Rosa's Cafe are so good that customers have been left surprised by what they get for their cash, which doesn't happen that often at chain restaurants. "Very good authentic Mexican food. Great service and ambiance. We were shocked by the value," said a reviewer on Yelp, before pointing out that their breakfast (which served two people) was $15, including drinks. Another Yelp commenter agreed on the good prices, saying, "Good tacos for an amazing value especially on Tuesday." Add in high service and cleanliness standards, and generally good vibes, and you've got yourself a winner.