10 Best Mexican Chain Restaurants To Eat At If You're On A Budget

Over the last 12 months, the affordability of Mexican food has come under a fair bit of scrutiny. That's arguably thanks to one restaurant: Good old Chipotle. One of the most prominent Mexican chains around, Chipotle has recently faced a lot of criticism for its continual price hikes, and it doesn't seem particularly concerned about trying to keep its costs down for customers, saying that it will never offer a dollar menu. This has jarred with the folks who eat there because Mexican food is traditionally a wonderful combination of delicious and budget-friendly, and for some, it felt like the cuisine had reached a new level of costliness that there was no coming back from.

However, we come bearing good news, folks. The Mexican chain restaurant scene doesn't revolve around Chipotle. The truth is that there are loads of places where you can still get a good meal for a reasonable price. Yes, you have your Taco Bells and Del Tacos, where you can famously eat plentifully on a budget, but there's also the likes of Chuy's, Chevys Fresh Mex, and Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory, which offer slightly more upmarket experiences without a massive cost. With so many options out there, you'll forget all about that much pricier chain in no time.