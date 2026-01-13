Review: Taco Bell's New Luxe Value Menu Is The Affordable Option We Need Right Now

When it comes to fast-food innovation and seizing viral moments, very few brands do it quite like Taco Bell. Over the years, the chain has done a lot to lean into its reputation as a fun, affordable, and ultimately super customizable fast-food experience, which has managed to keep customers coming back. But now, the beloved chain, known for its relatively budget-friendly pricing, is going for something that's ostensibly a little more highbrow with the introduction of its Luxe Value Menu.

As the name suggests, the latest set of items added to the Taco Bell menu takes an elevated approach to presentation and ingredients, all while still maintaining an affordable price point of $3 or less. But are these fancy new features all they're cracked up to be? Last week, I was invited to a Taco Bell Cantina location in Herald Square, Manhattan, to be one of the first to sample the entire menu. While I was a little skeptical of this allegedly fancy approach, I was actually quite surprised by how well many of these debut items turned out. Here's how I think the entire menu stacks up, including which items I'll likely be going out of my way to order again.