The Once-Popular Mexican Chain Saved From Bankruptcy By A Restaurant Group

At its height, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina was everywhere. It had more than 150 locations stretched across the U.S. and abroad, including a South Korean expansion that signaled its international ambitions. For a while, it was one of the most recognizable casual-dining Mexican chains, serving sizzling fajitas and mesquite-grilled plates to families who wanted Tex-Mex in a sit-down setting.

Then, financial troubles began to stack up. Inflation and higher food costs squeezed profits, while labor shortages made it harder to keep kitchens running smoothly. At the same time, the company was sinking money into underperforming stores, pouring more than $11 million into lease payments for locations that weren't pulling their weight. Eventually, On The Border had little choice but to seek Chapter 11 protection, reporting $25 million in debt after shuttering nearly half of its restaurants.

Customers had noticed the cracks, too. As On The Border began going downhill, many patrons agreed that it had become one of the worst Mexican chain restaurants — a far fall for a brand once seen as a go-to for Tex-Mex. Locations across the country quietly locked their doors, sometimes without even telling employees. A chain that once symbolized an affordable, family-friendly environment was suddenly at risk of vanishing entirely.