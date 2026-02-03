Del Taco Is Making Waves With Its New Seafood Value Menu

Del Taco already has a strong menu that many people love, serving everything from breakfast to dessert. It even landed in one of the top spots on Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of 40 American fast food restaurants. Like many fast food chains, though, that doesn't stop it from offering seasonal items for a limited time. For many years now, the restaurant has added a seafood menu sometime around late winter to early spring, and it's that time again.

In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Del Taco has announced the return of its seafood favorites through April 14, 2026. The jumbo shrimp tacos feature warm flour tortillas with pico de gallo, cabbage, and the restaurant's secret sauce, while the jumbo shrimp burrito adds cilantro-lime rice to the wrapping. Also returning after a successful customer response since 2024, the beer-battered fish tacos are made with wild-caught Alaska pollock and fresh toppings served in a warm flour tortilla.