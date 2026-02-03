Del Taco Is Making Waves With Its New Seafood Value Menu
Del Taco already has a strong menu that many people love, serving everything from breakfast to dessert. It even landed in one of the top spots on Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of 40 American fast food restaurants. Like many fast food chains, though, that doesn't stop it from offering seasonal items for a limited time. For many years now, the restaurant has added a seafood menu sometime around late winter to early spring, and it's that time again.
In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Del Taco has announced the return of its seafood favorites through April 14, 2026. The jumbo shrimp tacos feature warm flour tortillas with pico de gallo, cabbage, and the restaurant's secret sauce, while the jumbo shrimp burrito adds cilantro-lime rice to the wrapping. Also returning after a successful customer response since 2024, the beer-battered fish tacos are made with wild-caught Alaska pollock and fresh toppings served in a warm flour tortilla.
The Del Taco seafood items are a great value during Lent
Usually, the Del Taco seafood menu is available during Lent. It gives Catholics who abstain from eating the meat of land and air-based animals on Fridays a pescatarian-friendly option for meals. In fact, it's among the best food deals you can find for Lent because you can get two jumbo shrimp tacos for just $6 or three beer-battered fish tacos for just $7. However, these deals aren't only available on Fridays.
"Great taste and great value go hand-in-hand at Del Taco," said Del Taco chief marketing officer Noah Chillingworth in the press release. "Perfect for Fish Fridays during Lent or anytime, these are tasty, satisfying meals that guests love, made with fresh ingredients at a winning price." The restaurant notes, however, that pricing and participating locations could vary. Although the seafood burritos and tacos will be available through mid-April, there's also a chance that the supply could run out beforehand. At least you won't have to make your own shrimp tacos for a little while.