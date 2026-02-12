Chipotle Just Announced It Will Never Offer A Dollar Menu: Here's Why

Fast-casual food has long been considered a frugal meal option, but those days may be in the past. In recent years, a number of market factors have made fast food more expensive than ever. Brands are trying to win budget-conscious customers back with various discounts and deals, but Chipotle has preemptively closed the door on a dollar menu.

While discussing the concept of a Chipotle dollar menu, CEO Scott Boatwright told Yahoo Finance in February 2026 that "I don't want to do it. ... Our food is worth, in my mind, every penny we ask someone to pay for it. I don't want to devalue our core offering."

If you've ever bristled at the thought of spending $3.99 on just one McChicken but were open to spending $4.99 on two of them, you know there's something to Boatwright's reasoning. The more appealing deal rests on the product's devaluation. And given the high caliber of Chipotle's ingredients, he feels the food is already correctly priced. That said, the business isn't immune from market pressures, either.