The Ultimate Ranking Of Moe's Southwest Grill Proteins
There are a lot of Mexican and Tex Mex chains out there trying to do right by way of tacos, burritos, bowls, and chip sides. From Chipotle and Qdoba to sit-down spots like On the Border, you can find an array of popular haunts offering up a quick meal with cultural flair. Since I've worked my way through the protein options at Qdoba and ranked the menu at Chipotle, determining which of the many Mexican-inspired fast food chains are the best, I've decided to add another top contender to the list: Moe's Southwest Grill.
For this ranking, I tried all five of their signature proteins in a variety of meal options, considering taste and texture to determine which one is the best and which ones to forgo. I'd never tried this chain before and was ultimately surprised at what it had to offer. Come along with me on this tasting adventure, where seasoned meats reigned and the toppings were just right.
5. Ground beef
I am a sucker for a good old American taco night. Ground beef, a boxed taco kit, and some shredded cheese; there is something nostalgic about this combination. With that said, I typically try the ground beef at any Mexican or Tex Mex place when I'm out. To house Moe's ground beef, I chose the Homewrecker burrito. This is one of their "OG" items featuring guac, rice, beans, shredded cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, and sour cream. It's a pretty perfect combo.
Why did it end up in last? Honestly, because something had to. Overall, it wasn't bad. The beef was seasoned well with a little spice and heat, and it paired nicely with the other ingredients. Everything tasted fresh. I had to put it last because of a slightly weird aftertaste. Something just didn't sit right. I'm note sure if it was the meat or one of the toppings, but there was something in this burrito I didn't find in the others. I wouldn't get it again, but it wasn't your standard last place fail. I liked the burrito, but outside of the confines of this taste test, I'd pick another protein.
4. Steak
I needed to try out all the offerings from Moe's, and what better combo than a steak salad? Maybe it's just me, but I enjoy a good steak Caesar every now and then. While you won't find that here, you will find a bed of chopped romaine, a whole lot of toppings to choose from, and chipotle ranch or southwest vinaigrette to finish off your creation. Southwest vinaigrette for the win!
Looking at the steak, I wasn't super impressed. Honestly, I was a little nervous to try it. However, the taste was satisfying, despite it being salted and seasoned a little too much for my liking. The texture was "fine"; you're not getting medium rare from a chain, but it wasn't overcooked or chewy, even though the meat looked a little grey.
Regarding the salad, the lettuce had that smell. If you've ever had a salad from a fast food place, you know exactly what I mean. I don't know if fast food chains get low quality romaine or it sits too closer to the fryer, but it's a taste I disdain. Needless it say, it was quite unappealing.
Be that as it may, the steak was tasty, but it was over seasoned and overwhelming on the palate. I definitely wouldn't get it again, but just like the last place pick, this wasn't an epic failure. Keep reading for some better options at Moe's.
3. Tofu
If you're looking to cut carbs, you can grab a bowl with any protein from Moe's. I opted to try their tofu in this fashion, as it felt like a health-forward play. The bowl can be customized to your liking, but I went with the standard: rice, beans, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
While I am not a huge fan of tofu, I have to give credit where credit is due. Moe's has a great tofu option. It was pretty bland on its own, but it was fresh, had a good texture, and was lightly grilled. While the only real flavor in this bowl was the rice, it wasn't just the meatless protein option that held the meal back from greatness. A dish other than the bowl might imbue the tofu with a stronger flavor.
If you're vegetarian, I can safely say you won't be disappointed with Moe's tofu. For a fast food Tex Mex joint, this was the biggest surprise! Why did it end up in third? No flavor, which means we're off to Flavortown for the top two spots.
2. Adobo chicken
While I was researching my options at Moe's, I learned about something called the Stack. Apparently, it's a fan favorite, and after trying it, I absolutely get it! Honestly, I wanted to put this one in first place, but I had to remind myself that in this competition, it's about the protein — not the packaging.
The Stack is akin to a Crunchwrap Supreme, also giving Cheesy Gordita Crunch vibes. It features your choice of protein — I went for the Adobo chicken — beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, stacked between two crunchy corn shells wrapped in a grilled tortilla. What's so special about it? Moe's Famous Queso. I think this was the icing (or cheese) on the cake. But again, I was here to test the protein, and this one wasn't the best.
The texture of the Adobo chicken wasn't super natural in a lot of the pieces, but the flavor was great, which pushed it ahead of the others. There was a little spice to eat bite, and it wasn't over salted. I also liked that there were big chunks of chicken, too.
Solo, the chicken flavor was awesome, but the texture was the main drawback. I couldn't stop eating this one, but the number one contender was ultimately better. Be that as it may, please go try a Stack. Seriously, I'm obsessed.
1. White meat chicken
Food fusions can be good, but only if they are done right. I needed a vessel to try Moe's white meat chicken, and the reviews said the brand's Chicken Club Quesadilla was where it's at. I didn't believe them, but I have to say — this was pretty good! However, the real shining star was the chicken, taking the first place spot.
The white meat chicken didn't have any spice or heat, but it was a clean bite. The flavor in the front was definitely salt, but it wasn't overpowering, and there was nothing else hiding the natural taste of the chicken. The chicken texture was also more natural, as it wasn't chewy and didn't seem processed in the same way as the Adobo chicken.
Overall, I loved the Stack better, but this white meat chicken can't be beat. I definitely know what I'm getting the next time I go to Moe's, and most likely, from here on out. This is the best chicken and the best protein on the menu — by far.
How I ranked Moe's protein options
For this taste test, I decided to order all of the protein options on the Moe's Southwest Grill menu using the online app. It was a simple process, and the "Greatest Hits" section made ordering even easier.
I grabbed one of each item and paired a different protein with each product. I tried each protein individually first, then tried each protein within its chosen meal. While the meals were a part of the bite, they didn't get taken into consideration for placement. The rankings were all about the proteins — from taste to texture. If something was off, it was moved to the back of the list.