The Ultimate Ranking Of Moe's Southwest Grill Proteins

I needed to try out all the offerings from Moe's, and what better combo than a steak salad? Maybe it's just me, but I enjoy a good steak Caesar every now and then. While you won't find that here, you will find a bed of chopped romaine, a whole lot of toppings to choose from, and chipotle ranch or southwest vinaigrette to finish off your creation. Southwest vinaigrette for the win!

Looking at the steak, I wasn't super impressed. Honestly, I was a little nervous to try it. However, the taste was satisfying, despite it being salted and seasoned a little too much for my liking. The texture was "fine"; you're not getting medium rare from a chain, but it wasn't overcooked or chewy, even though the meat looked a little grey.

Regarding the salad, the lettuce had that smell. If you've ever had a salad from a fast food place, you know exactly what I mean. I don't know if fast food chains get low quality romaine or it sits too closer to the fryer, but it's a taste I disdain. Needless it say, it was quite unappealing.

Be that as it may, the steak was tasty, but it was over seasoned and overwhelming on the palate. I definitely wouldn't get it again, but just like the last place pick, this wasn't an epic failure. Keep reading for some better options at Moe's.