If You're On A Budget, These Chain Steakhouses Are For You

Budget-friendly steak: those aren't exactly words that stir excitement most of the time, right? Of all the meat options out there, steak is one of those things that you really do want to make sure you're not cutting corners on, for the express reason that the cheaper it gets, the worse it usually is. It's fair to say that the steakhouse industry, in all of its luxurious, expensive splendor, has built itself and its often-lofty prices around this very fact. The logic goes that steak is pricey, and so the experience of eating it should be, too — and believe us when we say that chain restaurants like Ruth's Chris, Del Frisco's Double Eagle, and The Capital Grille really milk this, sometimes charging hundreds of dollars a pop for their beef.

However, it doesn't have to be this way, folks. The truth is that you can get a reasonable meal at plenty of steakhouses, and while it may not be a Michelin-star-worthy affair, you probably won't leave most of them feeling unhappy. Chains like Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, and Saltgrass Steakhouse make brisk business of offering mid-range meals to the masses, with mid-range pricing that doesn't hurt the wallet too much. Even cheaper choices like Logan's Roadhouse and Western Sizzlin keep things astonishingly affordable, with some steaks costing the price of a fast-food burger. Let's check out our favorite budget-friendly steakhouses.