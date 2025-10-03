Watch Out, Texas Roadhouse: This Steakhouse Chain Is Stealing The Spotlight

Texas Roadhouse recently overtook Olive Garden as the biggest fast-casual restaurant chain in the United States in terms of profit and opened 26 new locations last year. But now is not the time for the steak joint to rest on its laurels. There is a competitor in town, and it is remarkably popular. Logan's Steakhouse recently came first in Market Force Information's 2025 Casual Dining Industry Study's customer loyalty index, according to a PR Newswire press release.

The Houston-based Logan's Roadhouse is up from ninth place in last year's annual survey, an impressive leapfrog fueled largely by a customer experience score of 52.6%. Customer experience scores are made up of a combination of how likely surveyed customers are to return to a restaurant, as well as the friendliness of the establishment, satisfaction, and value. Logan's Roadhouse had a clear lead in this category. Second place spot went to The Keg, a Canadian steakhouse chain, with 47.8% in customer experience, and Bahama Breeze, a Caribbean restaurant and grill, came up third with 46.2%. So, if you are looking for a new steakhouse that feels like home, it might be time to take a trip to your local Logan's.

Texas Roadhouse came third in the customer loyalty index, so the beloved chain isn't going anywhere fast (as long as they continue offering pretty much perfect stakes at reasonable prices), but Logan's is clearly becoming a hefty competitor. As Texas Roadhouse continues to expand, it seems the restaurant chain should concentrate on retaining the authenticity and originality that have made it so popular. It might be pulling back on the free-flowing peanut traditions, but there's plenty more on offer at Texas Roadhouse, as well as at the chain's two sister restaurants.