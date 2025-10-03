Watch Out, Texas Roadhouse: This Steakhouse Chain Is Stealing The Spotlight
Texas Roadhouse recently overtook Olive Garden as the biggest fast-casual restaurant chain in the United States in terms of profit and opened 26 new locations last year. But now is not the time for the steak joint to rest on its laurels. There is a competitor in town, and it is remarkably popular. Logan's Steakhouse recently came first in Market Force Information's 2025 Casual Dining Industry Study's customer loyalty index, according to a PR Newswire press release.
The Houston-based Logan's Roadhouse is up from ninth place in last year's annual survey, an impressive leapfrog fueled largely by a customer experience score of 52.6%. Customer experience scores are made up of a combination of how likely surveyed customers are to return to a restaurant, as well as the friendliness of the establishment, satisfaction, and value. Logan's Roadhouse had a clear lead in this category. Second place spot went to The Keg, a Canadian steakhouse chain, with 47.8% in customer experience, and Bahama Breeze, a Caribbean restaurant and grill, came up third with 46.2%. So, if you are looking for a new steakhouse that feels like home, it might be time to take a trip to your local Logan's.
Texas Roadhouse came third in the customer loyalty index, so the beloved chain isn't going anywhere fast (as long as they continue offering pretty much perfect stakes at reasonable prices), but Logan's is clearly becoming a hefty competitor. As Texas Roadhouse continues to expand, it seems the restaurant chain should concentrate on retaining the authenticity and originality that have made it so popular. It might be pulling back on the free-flowing peanut traditions, but there's plenty more on offer at Texas Roadhouse, as well as at the chain's two sister restaurants.
The history of Logan's Roadhouse, and how it gained on its rivals
Launched in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1991, the first Logan's Roadhouse actually opened its doors two years before the first Texas Roadhouse. Texas Roadhouse is the more recognizable of the two, however, as Logan's Roadhouse has had something of a checkered history. The chain's first franchised locations opened in 1996, and by 2003 there were 100 Logan's Roadhouse restaurants across the country. By 2016, there were more than 250, but it turned out this was a bit of an overreach. The company filed for bankruptcy in June of that year.
Of course, that was not the end for Logan's. Despite closures, the steakhouse was acquired by CraftWorks in 2018, then in 2020 CraftWork became part of SPB. Despite all this bad luck, and some difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant chain has been on the up and up for the past couple of years. There are 125 locations across the country today, and Logan's Roadhouse seems to be committed to growing that number by offering quality food, always available at bargain prices.
Why is Logan's Roadhouse catching up with its well-known rival, Texas Roadhouse?
Just like Texas Roadhouse, Logan's never uses frozen beef and offers cook-at-home steaks. Logan's, however, also has a menu of heat-and-serve sides and specials, so you can bring the roadhouse experience to your own dinner table any time. These options, along with permanent meal-deals rather than passing promotions, are all helping Logan's Roadhouse make a real comeback.
While Texas Roadhouse has deals available through its VIP Club, and many branches also offer fixed-price discounts for early diners, Logan's Roadhouse features an all-day, every-day Real Deal Meal menu. That includes a drink, salad, entree with side, and bottomless rolls, all priced between $11.99 and $16.99. No matter where you are in the country, if there's a Logan's Roadhouse nearby, you can get a meal for $11.99.
Of course, it is not all about small differences in pricing. As we can tell from those customer experience scores, the staff and atmosphere of a restaurant cannot be discounted. These are harder to quantify, and may vary from location to location, but they are clearly top-notch at both Logan's Roadhouse and Texas Roadhouse. It seems like a pretty even battle of the roadhouses, at least for now!