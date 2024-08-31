The Budget-Friendly Cut Of Steak Guy Fieri Loves To Grill
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri wants the world to know that tri-tip is the standout choice for barbecuers, whether they want to entertain a small crowd or just cook on a budget. Typically weighing in at around 2.5 pounds, this cut of meat is economical and small enough to feed a family with a day or two's worth of leftovers.
Sometimes referred to by the equally alliterative nicknames California cut or Santa Maria steak, this triangular section of beef from the bottom of the sirloin is renowned for its role in Santa Maria barbecue, the go-to 'cue of Central California.
Fieri tells Food & Wine he recommends cooking tri-tip with just a sprinkling of salt and pepper to medium-rare and cutting it diagonally against the grain for optimum tenderness. Fieri agrees it makes excellent leftovers, whether you're looking for a quick lunch or even some dinner-worthy sandwiches. And you are in no way obligated to share with the neighbors (Fieri didn't say that last part, but he probably thought it).
How to cook tri-tip
The best way to cook tri-tip on the grill is by using the two-zone method. After seasoning, you sear the steak over the hot section of the grill to form a crust and seal in the flavor. Then you move it to a cooler section of the grill and let it finish cooking until it has a tender, juicy, medium-rare interior (that's about 125 degrees Fahrenheit).
But that's not the only mostly hands-off method. You can also smoke it with a bit of salt, pepper, and garlic. Tri-tip is small enough that smoking it only takes a couple of hours. That's twice as long as it takes to grill it but nowhere near as long as it takes to smoke a brisket. And since a lot of veggies cook even faster, you can smoke sides like corn and carrots alongside it. When the meat in the smoker reaches an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit, you just pull it out and sear it on the grill or a cast-iron pan, maybe with a knob of butter and some fresh rosemary or thyme.
Budget alternatives to tri-tip
Unfortunately, tri-tip can be tough to find in some areas. If yours is one of them, there are alternatives. Chuck eye steak, aka "the poor man's ribeye," is from the shoulder. It's really flavorful, but it's not as tender as tri-tip.
There's also flank steak. Cut from the abdomen, flank steak is a robust and versatile cut for stir-fries and fajitas. Unfortunately, it's also less tender, meaning you need a marinade. If you can't find that, any alternatives to flank steak are also alternatives to tri-tip. The most obvious one is flap steak, or bavette. It's near the flank steak but more tender and is good for grilling and pan-searing.
There's also hanger steak (from the diaphragm), which is tender and flavorful, good for grilling and broiling. Beefy and tender flat-iron steak (shoulder) works well for grilling and pan-searing. It tastes the most like tri-tip. Then, there's skirt steak, which is near the hanger steak. It's also strong and beefy but may be most tender when marinated. Just pick the best alternative for your cooking needs, and even if you can't find tri-tip, don't forget to thank Guy Fieri for the recommendation.