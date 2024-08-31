The Budget-Friendly Cut Of Steak Guy Fieri Loves To Grill

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri wants the world to know that tri-tip is the standout choice for barbecuers, whether they want to entertain a small crowd or just cook on a budget. Typically weighing in at around 2.5 pounds, this cut of meat is economical and small enough to feed a family with a day or two's worth of leftovers.

Sometimes referred to by the equally alliterative nicknames California cut or Santa Maria steak, this triangular section of beef from the bottom of the sirloin is renowned for its role in Santa Maria barbecue, the go-to 'cue of Central California.

Fieri tells Food & Wine he recommends cooking tri-tip with just a sprinkling of salt and pepper to medium-rare and cutting it diagonally against the grain for optimum tenderness. Fieri agrees it makes excellent leftovers, whether you're looking for a quick lunch or even some dinner-worthy sandwiches. And you are in no way obligated to share with the neighbors (Fieri didn't say that last part, but he probably thought it).