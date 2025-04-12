5 Outback Steakhouse Steaks, Ranked Worst To Best

The 6-ounce center-cut sirloin is one of the smallest and cheapest varieties on Outback's menu. Prices can vary by location, but this offering was only $16.99 at my location. Those six ounces of sirloin provide 340 calories, two grams of fiber, and 35 grams of protein, which is a decent calorie-to-protein ratio for those focusing on being health conscious. However, there are also 21 grams of fat and 1,280 milligrams of sodium, which is something to be aware of.

When I sat down to eat this steak, it had a light charred grill smell with heavier notes of Outback's signature 17-spice blend — that blend offers a complex smell and taste I love, with notes of sweet, spicy, and salty all rolled into one. There was a good sear on this cut, but a long piece of grizzly fat running through the middle made it challenging to eat — and that grizzle paired with a mild toughness gave it a rougher texture I don't care for in my steaks.

Overall, this center-cut sirloin may be the lowest-ranking option, but it isn't bad. If you want to dine on steak for a budget, it could be a good option. However, I'd recommend opting for a higher-ranking steak if you can, because there's a stark difference between the sirloin and higher-priced cuts — but then, the difference between Outback's most expensive steak and their cheapest was bound to be fairly significant.

