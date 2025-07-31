10 Classic Restaurant Chains That Are On The Comeback Trail

Chain restaurants are having a resurgence, y'all. We seem to be coming out of a long period of resistance to restaurant chains, as customers turned away from recognizable brands and comforting menus and toward independently owned eateries that offered something different. While we still fully support those kinds of restaurants, it looks like people are increasingly attracted to what they know. Chain restaurants seem to be in vogue again, partly due to Gen Z and its love of all things nostalgic. There's a comfort to the stability of chains and their slightly old-fashioned ways, and that comfort is intensified even more when it comes to classic brands that were once thriving in the 20th century.

So it's no surprise that some of these chains are well and truly on their way back. Retro restaurant chains like Bennigan's, Planet Hollywood, and The Ground Round are seeing a resurgence in their fortunes and renewed momentum, leading to re-expansion. Some restaurant chains, like Chi-Chi's, have even been revived fully, coming back from the dead to please a whole new generation of customers. Ready to see which of your old favorites are on the comeback trail? We've got them all right here.