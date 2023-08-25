11 Of The Most Popular US Steakhouse Chains, Ranked

Even though many of us enjoy grilling steaks at home, going out to eat at a steakhouse can be a nice treat from time to time. There's something undeniably satisfying about being able to relax and let someone else do the cooking. Of course, that requires some level of trust in the kitchen and results can vary, depending on the quality of the restaurant. The good news is that here in America, we're blessed with a lot of popular steakhouse chains that routinely whip up some amazingly delicious dishes. That said, there are often discernible differences between chains.

While some chains might cost a little more, those higher prices might be justified with higher-quality food. Still, sometimes all you're looking for is a solid meal for a fair price. Even though other chains may be easier on the wallet, the cuts of beef offered there might not be ideal, and the steaks might not be seasoned and grilled to perfection. The number of different cuts offered on the menu, the grade of beef provided, the dry-aging process, and how much of the food is made from scratch can all vary between chains.

For these reasons, deciding which steakhouse chains are worth your time might be challenging when hunger strikes. Read on to learn more about what some of the most popular steakhouse chains in the country have to offer.